MLS Cup 2022 odds: How Gareth Bale's LAFC arrival shook the market

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

LAFC were already oddsmakers' favorites to win MLS Cup 2022. Then they went and signed former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale.

The result? BetMGM's odds on the Black & Gold have caved in significantly over the course of one week, and it sure seems like it's a direct result of the Welsh international's impending arrival.

Yes, LAFC have piled on two victories to their already impressive record in the interim, and now hold a five-point lead in the Supporters' Shield standings. But they both came at home (vs. New York Red Bulls, vs. FC Dallas), where they're expected to triumph. And they both came as less than even money favorites, meaning if you back them on the money line, your winning bet would pay less profit than your stake.

But last week at this time, Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango and the gang were +475 favorites to win it all, meaning a $100 bet on the current MLS point leaders would pay $475 in profit if LAFC win. Now it's at +280, meaning the same $100 bet (should it win) is paying nearly $200 less in profit.

There are a couple other big movers as well. The price on CF Montréal has shortened from +2200 to +1200 this week following consecutive victories at home to Charlotte FC and away to Seattle Sounders FC. Nashville SC's odds are now back to +1600 from +2200 after a road win at D.C. United last weekend.

Here's where the top-10 favored teams in BetMGM's futures market stand now, and how much they've moved from last week:

Top 10: 2022 MLS Cup futures odds from BetMGM
Club
Odds on July 1
Odds on June 24
Movement
1. LAFC
+280
+475
-195
2. New York City FC
+750
+700
+50
T-3. Austin FC
+900
+1150
-250
T-3. Philadelphia Union
+900
+900
0
T-5. CF Montréal
+1200
+2200
-1000
T-5. New York Red Bulls
+1200
+1800
-600
T-5. Real Salt Lake
+1200
+1600
-400
8. Seattle Sounders FC
+1400
+1400
0
T-9. Nashville SC
+1600
+2200
-600
T-9. New England Revolution
+1600
+1600
0
T-9. Orlando City SC
+1600
+1400
+200
