MLS Cup 2022 odds: Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps see biggest changes

The June international window has largely brought the 2022 MLS season to a pause point, allowing for a closer look at BetMGM's latest MLS Cup odds. And with roughly 40% of the campaign completed, let's spotlight the biggest movers – up and down – since MLS is Back weekend.

Houston Dynamo FC have seen the most improvement on their title-winning odds, moving from +10000 to +3300 thanks to an encouraging start under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura. The Dynamo are currently in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs position, with their 18 points leaving them in the Western Conference's No. 7 spot. That improvement may soar this summer, with Mexican international Hector Herrera joining from Atletico Madrid to strengthen the midfield behind DP striker Sebastian Ferreira.

On the flip side, Vancouver Whitecaps FC have seen the sharpest decline in their odds since opening day after beginning the season at +6600. Following an injury-filled start to their 2022 campaign, the 'Caps now find themselves at +20000, a difference of -13400. There's still hope around manager Vanni Sartini's side, which awaits the addition of DP midfielder Andres Cubas alongside striker Brian White and string-puller Ryan Gauld. They also executed a second-half turnaround in 2021 to book playoff soccer.

Check out the full list of the biggest improvements and biggest declines below, per BetMGM.