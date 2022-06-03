Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps see biggest changes

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLS_BettingOdds-june3

The June international window has largely brought the 2022 MLS season to a pause point, allowing for a closer look at BetMGM's latest MLS Cup odds. And with roughly 40% of the campaign completed, let's spotlight the biggest movers – up and down –  since MLS is Back weekend.

Houston Dynamo FC have seen the most improvement on their title-winning odds, moving from +10000 to +3300 thanks to an encouraging start under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura. The Dynamo are currently in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs position, with their 18 points leaving them in the Western Conference's No. 7 spot. That improvement may soar this summer, with Mexican international Hector Herrera joining from Atletico Madrid to strengthen the midfield behind DP striker Sebastian Ferreira.

On the flip side, Vancouver Whitecaps FC have seen the sharpest decline in their odds since opening day after beginning the season at +6600. Following an injury-filled start to their 2022 campaign, the 'Caps now find themselves at +20000, a difference of -13400. There's still hope around manager Vanni Sartini's side, which awaits the addition of DP midfielder Andres Cubas alongside striker Brian White and string-puller Ryan Gauld. They also executed a second-half turnaround in 2021 to book playoff soccer.

Check out the full list of the biggest improvements and biggest declines below, per BetMGM.

Note: +12500 odds means a $100 winning bet on Chicago to win MLS Cup would net $12,500 in profit.

BetMGM MLS Cup odds: Biggest improvements
Team
Difference
Current Odds
Opening Odds
Houston Dynamo FC
+6700
3300
10000
Austin FC
+5400
1200
6600
FC Cincinnati
+5000
5000
10000
CF Montréal
+4600
2000
6600
Real Salt Lake
+3200
1800
5000
BetMGM MLS Cup odds: Biggest declines
Team
Difference
Current Odds
Opening Odds
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
-13400
20000
6600
Chicago Fire FC
-7500
12500
5000
San Jose Earthquakes
-3400
10000
6600
Sporting Kansas City
-2800
4000
1200
Inter Miami CF
-2600
6600
4000
Betting odds Vancouver Whitecaps FC Houston Dynamo FC

Related Stories

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Orlando City SC mounting charge?
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
BetMGM Odds: Will Jesus Jimenez or Sebastian Driussi win the 2022 Golden Boot?
More News
More News
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps see biggest changes
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps see biggest changes
Haji Wright on World Cup path? USMNT can find out vs. Uruguay
Extratime

Haji Wright on World Cup path? USMNT can find out vs. Uruguay
Wales vs. Ukraine: How to watch & stream, preview as USMNT learns World Cup opponent

Wales vs. Ukraine: How to watch & stream, preview as USMNT learns World Cup opponent
Davies: Arsenal-bound Matt Turner "locked himself in" as USMNT's starting goalkeeper
Extratime

Davies: Arsenal-bound Matt Turner "locked himself in" as USMNT's starting goalkeeper
Canada vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly

Canada vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup preparation friendly
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Cruz Medina as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Cruz Medina as homegrown player
More News
Video
Video
Did Haji Wright stake claim for USMNT's starting No. 9 job?
8:37

Did Haji Wright stake claim for USMNT's starting No. 9 job?
Is Matt Turner the USMNT's No. 1 keeper?
11:23

Is Matt Turner the USMNT's No. 1 keeper?
Has Matt Turner won the starting job? | USMNT breakdown
1:22:30

Has Matt Turner won the starting job? | USMNT breakdown
WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
4:23

WATCH: USMNT dispatch Morocco 3-0 in World Cup tune-up match
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10