MLS Cup 2021 odds: How the odds have changed for every team since the season's start

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Right now, the New England Revolution stand the best chance of emerging from the Audi 2021 MLS Playoffs hoisting a trophy, but do you remember how they started the season in the BetMGM MLS Cup odds race?

Despite recognition from pundits around MLS that the Revs looked like one of the East's best teams, the probable Supporters' Shield winners started out with +2500 odds to win MLS Cup with BetMGM, while teams like LAFC and Columbus started at +500 and +900 respectively and are now essentially in win-or-go-home mode (Though, if you still believe in either of those teams, your payout would be much higher placing a bet now as opposed to when the 2021 season commenced.)

For a look back as well as a look forward, we're comparing the opening weekend lines for all 27 teams to win MLS Cup to where they are headed into the upcoming Week 30 matches.

MLS Cup 2021: Starting Odds vs. Current Odds
Team
Starting Odds
Current Odds
New England Revolution
+2500
+300
Seattle Sounders
+800
+375
Sporting Kansas City
+1600
+500
Colorado Rapids
+5000
+800
Portland Timbers
+2000
+1000
Nashville SC
+5000
+1100
Philadelphia Union
+1200
+1200
Orlando City SC
+1800
+1200
New York City FC
+1000
+1400
DC United
+10000
+1800
Real Salt Lake
+5000
+1800
Los Angeles FC
+500
+2000
LA Galaxy
+2500
+2000
Columbus Crew
+900
+2200
Atlanta United
+2000
+2500
Minnesota United FC
+2500
+2500
CF Montréal
+6600
+3000
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+6600
+3000
New York Red Bulls
+2000
+4000
San Jose Earthquakes
+6600
+10000
Inter Miami CF
+2200
+10000
Toronto FC
+1000
+15000
Chicago Fire FC
+6600
+15000
Austin FC
+6600
+20000
FC Cincinnati
+10000
+25000
FC Dallas
+2800
+25000
Houston Dynamo
+10000
+25000
Nineteen MLSers featured on World Soccer's list of most important players in the world

"We need to win": Both New York Red Bulls, NYCFC feel playoff, derby pressure

FC Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead fined by MLS for public criticism

Rating the playoff stakes of every MLS Week 30 match
St. Louis CITY SC stadium to feature art exhibit honoring Historic Black Neighborhood

Red Bulls or NYCFC: Which team makes the playoffs?
NO WAY PAST! Brad Guzan and William Yarbrough rack up the shutouts in September
Extratime: Club & Country postgame show
USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
