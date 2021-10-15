MLS Cup 2021 odds: How the odds have changed for every team since the season's start

Despite recognition from pundits around MLS that the Revs looked like one of the East's best teams, the probable Supporters' Shield winners started out with +2500 odds to win MLS Cup with BetMGM, while teams like LAFC and Columbus started at +500 and +900 respectively and are now essentially in win-or-go-home mode (Though, if you still believe in either of those teams, your payout would be much higher placing a bet now as opposed to when the 2021 season commenced.)