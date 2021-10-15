MLS Cup 2021 odds: How the odds have changed for every team since the season's start

Right now, the New England Revolution stand the best chance of emerging from the Audi 2021 MLS Playoffs hoisting a trophy, but do you remember how they started the season in the BetMGM MLS Cup odds race?
Despite recognition from pundits around MLS that the Revs looked like one of the East's best teams, the probable Supporters' Shield winners started out with +2500 odds to win MLS Cup with BetMGM, while teams like LAFC and Columbus started at +500 and +900 respectively and are now essentially in win-or-go-home mode (Though, if you still believe in either of those teams, your payout would be much higher placing a bet now as opposed to when the 2021 season commenced.)
For a look back as well as a look forward, we're comparing the opening weekend lines for all 27 teams to win MLS Cup to where they are headed into the upcoming Week 30 matches.
|
Team
|
Starting Odds
|
Current Odds
|
New England Revolution
|
+2500
|
+300
|
Seattle Sounders
|
+800
|
+375
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
+1600
|
+500
|
Colorado Rapids
|
+5000
|
+800
|
Portland Timbers
|
+2000
|
+1000
|
Nashville SC
|
+5000
|
+1100
|
Philadelphia Union
|
+1200
|
+1200
|
Orlando City SC
|
+1800
|
+1200
|
New York City FC
|
+1000
|
+1400
|
DC United
|
+10000
|
+1800
|
Real Salt Lake
|
+5000
|
+1800
|
Los Angeles FC
|
+500
|
+2000
|
LA Galaxy
|
+2500
|
+2000
|
Columbus Crew
|
+900
|
+2200
|
Atlanta United
|
+2000
|
+2500
|
Minnesota United FC
|
+2500
|
+2500
|
CF Montréal
|
+6600
|
+3000
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
+6600
|
+3000
|
New York Red Bulls
|
+2000
|
+4000
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
+6600
|
+10000
|
Inter Miami CF
|
+2200
|
+10000
|
Toronto FC
|
+1000
|
+15000
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
+6600
|
+15000
|
Austin FC
|
+6600
|
+20000
|
FC Cincinnati
|
+10000
|
+25000
|
FC Dallas
|
+2800
|
+25000
|
Houston Dynamo
|
+10000
|
+25000