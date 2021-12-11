MLS Cup 2021 lineups: Sebastian Blanco returns for Portland Timbers against NYCFC

Sebastian Blanco is back in the Portland Timbers ' starting lineup for their MLS Cup 2021 Final clash vs. New York City FC .

Blanco suffered a hamstring injury during Portland's Western Conference Semifinal win at the Colorado Rapids, exiting the field in tears. Although he was named as a substitute for the Western Conference Final win over RSL, he did not make an appearance off the bench.

Ahead of the game, Blanco confirmed that he trained fully on Thursday and declared himself "ready" to play. "I'm OK, I feel good, I've prepared myself for this game," he added.

For NYCFC, Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos returns to their starting lineup in place of Heber. Castellanos, who hit 19g/8a in the regular season, was suspended (red card) for NYCFC's Eastern Conference Final win over the Philadelphia Union.