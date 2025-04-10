MLS continues exploring shift to international soccer calendar

Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors today authorized a second phase of exploration into a potential move to the international soccer calendar, along with a continued evaluation of the league’s regular season and playoff formats.

Any potential changes would not take effect until the 2027 season at the earliest.

This next phase will include additional consultation with key stakeholders and the development of a comprehensive transition plan.

Historically, the MLS season begins in February and ends with MLS Cup in December. The international soccer calendar typically runs from July/August through May/June.