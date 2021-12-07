MLS Commissioner Don Garber on 30th team expansion, RSL ownership & media rights 

Ahead of Saturday's MLS Cup between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TSN, TVA Sports), MLS Commissioner Don Garber addressed media Tuesday in his annual State of the League Address.

During the hour long session, including an opening statement and questions from the media, a wide number of topics were discussed, including expansion, an ownership update and a new media rights deal.

MLS continues to expand. The 2021 season had 27 teams, while Charlotte FC will become No. 28 next year. St. Louis CITY SC will follow for 2023, putting the league at 29 teams. The current plan is to expand to 30, but that 30th market is not determined. Yet.

Garber noted that Las Vegas is the favorite, in a group led by businessman Wed Edens.

“We’re making progress in Las Vegas," Garber said. "We’re excited about the market, as are all the other leagues in North America. Wes is a guy we have long-standing relationships with, he had looked at other MLS clubs over the years. We’ll continue those discussions and continue to try and get something done with our 30th team within the next 10 months.”

Vegas has seen a rise in professional sports in recent years. The National Hockey League (NHL) expanded with the Las Vegas Knights, while the National Football League's (NFL) Raiders relocated last year from Oakland to Allegiant Stadium, which hosted this year's Leagues Cup final. That venue also hosted this summer's Concacaf Nations League final between Mexico and the United States.

While Las Vegas is the frontrunner, nothing is 100% done.

“I want to point out that we’re still in discussions with other markets, both Phoenix and San Diego," Garber said. "Interest in Major League Soccer continues to grow.”

Once a market is selected, the timeline for entering the league will be determined. Garber has ruled out anything before 2023. That year is key because it's the first year of the expanded Leagues Cup between MLS and Liga MX, which was initially announced to have 48 teams. However, MLS is currently slated to have 29 and Liga MX currently has 18.