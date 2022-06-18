Support Black Dreams: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate Juneteenth

On a weekend when Major League Soccer clubs are wearing "Freedom To Be" jersey numbers in celebration of Juneteenth, St. Louis CITY SC also recognized the holiday around their MLS NEXT Pro match.
St. Louis, which will become MLS team No. 29 in 2023 when their expansion season gets underway, sported tops that read “Support Black Dreams.” They were donned by players, coaches and staff members for St. Louis CITY2's 2-1 win over Sporting KC II on Friday night.
Juneteenth is a historic date commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. It was formally recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.
Check out STL’s Juneteenth-inspired tops below, and read more here about initiatives MLS and Black Players for Change have taken. Kits with “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers will be available in an auction from June 20 to July 5 at MLSauctions.com.