Support Black Dreams: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate Juneteenth

St. Louis, which will become MLS team No. 29 in 2023 when their expansion season gets underway, sported tops that read “Support Black Dreams.” They were donned by players, coaches and staff members for St. Louis CITY2's 2-1 win over Sporting KC II on Friday night.

Juneteenth is a historic date commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. It was formally recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.