MLS' Canadian teams to host home matches in Canada in August

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer announced Friday that the league's three Canadian clubs will host August home matches at their home stadiums in Canada.

MLS teams will continue to abide by the cross-border public health protocols enacted on July 5 by the Canadian government, which are required of all individuals entering the country. In accordance with the national protocols, fully-vaccinated players and staff are not subject to a quarantine period. However, all individuals must conduct molecular COVID-19 testing prior to travel and upon arrival in Canada.

MLS remains in communication with the Canadian government regarding plans for CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC to host their remaining home matches in Canada pursuant to a National Interest Exemption.

All three Canadian teams will be permitted to have fans and media in attendance at matches, in compliance with all national and regional guidelines.

