MLS Best Parlay: Matchday 13

What’s better than 13 games of MLS soccer on a Wednesday night? An MLS parlay of course. Our MLS betting team at Dimers.com has scoured the slate to deliver their best three-leg parlay for the midweek action.

Where is your team in the standings after Matchday 12? pic.twitter.com/aWeoR42CcL

Philadelphia Union vs D.C. United, Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 PM ET

Leg 1: Over 2.5 goals (-112) odds via Bet365

Philadelphia Union hosts D.C. United at Subaru Park on Wednesday evening in a clash that should see the ball find the back of the net on a few occasions.

Dimers.com gives this encounter a 56.5% likelihood of the over 2.5 goals hitting. Dating back to 2015, there have been 22 matches contested between these two with the Over 2.5 hitting on a whopping 17 occasions.. As they say, sometimes the trend is your friend and, in this situation, it’s hard to go against recent history.

In 2023, 55% of the Union’s fixtures in MLS play resulted in over 2.5 goals hitting. DCU have picked up just two clean sheets on the road this campaign.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City, Wednesday, May 17, 10:30 PM ET

Leg 2: Los Angeles FC moneyline (-200) odds via Bet365

BMO Stadium will welcome Sporting Kansas City as they travel to take on Los Angeles FC in a matchup between two clubs on opposite ends of the table.

Los Angeles FC have been their usual selves, steam-rolling their opponents once again this campaign. This side is dominating on both sides of the pitch, tied in the competition for goals scored per game with an average of 2. On the backend, they are holding their own by only allowing 0.9 goals per match and have been dominant on their home turf, winning each of their four home games.

Sporting KC are having a rough year, sitting in last place overall in MLS. Making matters worse they’re going on the road where they have struggled to find the back of the net, scoring a measly four goals in their seven away games this season. It’s hard to see anything else except LAFC continuing to march on their merry way.

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC, Wednesday, May 17, 10:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Seattle Sounders money line (-167) odds via Bet365

Seattle comes into this fixture against Austin FC with the Dimers.com predictive analytics models backing the Sounders with a 61.5% probability to secure three points at home.

Seattle are currently atop the Western Conference table with 23 points in 10 matches. On attack, the club is ranked in the top 10 in all major categories, while defensively they’ve been a rock, allowing just two goals in six home games.

Austin FC look like a shadow of themselves considering the year they had last year and THE high expectations they started the year with. Last year's runner-up in MLS golden boot race, Sebastian Driussi, has not produced like last year. Overall on both sides of the pitch, the club is underachieving, with poor road form of three losses in five matches while conceding 10 goals. This is a bad spot for Austin looking to rebound against a side they have yet to beat in MLS.

Matchday 13 Parlay

Leg 1: Philadelphia vs D.C. United Over 2.5 Goals

Leg 2: LAFC Moneyline -200

Leg 3: Seattle Moneyline -167