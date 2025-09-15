Minnesota United vs. Austin FC: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal

Minnesota United FC host Austin FC on Wednesday evening, determining who advances to the 2025 US Open Cup final.
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+
- CBS Sports Network
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 17 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Allianz Field | St. Paul, Minnesota
The winner heads to the Oct. 1 final against Nashville SC or the Philadelphia Union, who meet Tuesday at GEODIS Park in another all-MLS semifinal.
The club that wins the historic competition will earn a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
- Round of 32: 1-0 win at Louisville City
- Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- Quarterfinals: 3-1 win vs. Chicago Fire FC
Minnesota are looking to make the US Open Cup final for the first time since 2019, when they fell 2-1 at Atlanta United.
Sitting second in the Western Conference, they hope to add a USOC title to an already electrifying season, which has seen them rise into the upper echelons of MLS for the first time since their 2017 expansion season.
The attacking duo of Kelvin Yeboah (9g/3a) and Robin Lod (5g/6a) lead the team in MLS regular-season play, and have been critical to head coach Eric Ramsay's second season in charge. Meanwhile, Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair will look to continue his rise after earning an MLS All-Star nod.
- Round of 32: 3-2 win vs. El Paso Locomotive
- Round of 16: 3-1 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Quarterfinals: 2-2 draw at San Jose Earthquakes, PK win
Austin are eyeing a first major trophy since joining MLS in 2020 after advancing past the San Jose Earthquakes in penalties in the quarterfinals.
The USOC run comes amid a race for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return during head coach Nico Estévez's first season. The Verde & Black are seventh in the Western Conference with five matches remaining.
Owen Wolff (5g/7a), Myrto Uzuni (5g/3a) and Osman Bukari (3g/7a) are among the squad's standout attackers, while goalkeeper Brad Stuver has remained a consistent presence at the back, recording eight clean sheets in 29 appearances.