Minnesota United vs. Austin FC: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal

The winner heads to the Oct. 1 final against Nashville SC or the Philadelphia Union , who meet Tuesday at GEODIS Park in another all-MLS semifinal.

Minnesota are looking to make the US Open Cup final for the first time since 2019, when they fell 2-1 at Atlanta United.

Sitting second in the Western Conference, they hope to add a USOC title to an already electrifying season, which has seen them rise into the upper echelons of MLS for the first time since their 2017 expansion season.