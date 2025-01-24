Minnesota United transfer Teemu Pukki to Finnish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer & buyout
Minnesota United FC have transferred striker Teemu Pukki to Finnish top-flight side HJK Helsinki, the club announced Friday.
The move opens up a Designated Player for Minnesota after they used one of their two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Pukki. His original deal was guaranteed through June 2025 and signed under previous head coach Adrian Heath.
The 34-year-old joined MNUFC in June 2023 from EFL Championship side Norwich City, producing 14g/4a in 43 appearances across all competitions. He is Finland's all-time leading scorer with 42 goals.
"I'd like to thank Teemu for his work ethic and goal contributions with Minnesota United across these past few seasons. Since joining our club, he has been a top professional in every way," said chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.
"We had positive conversations where he expressed his desire to play in front of his family in Finland, alongside his pursuit of history with the Finland national team, and this transfer to HJK will continue his footballing legacy in Finland. We wish him the best of luck in his future."
Pukki's exit gives Minnesota enhanced roster flexibility as they look to improve upon a Western Conference Semifinal finish in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs under first-year head coach Eric Ramsay. Two summer 2024 signings – striker Kelvin Yeboah and midfielder Joaquín Pereyra – are their remaining DPs.
“I want to thank the club and the fans for the memories," said Pukki.
"Thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to go back to Finland and HJK. I wish the club and everyone around it all the best in the future."
Minnesota's 2025 season begins with a Feb. 22 visit to LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
