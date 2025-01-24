Minnesota United transfer Teemu Pukki to Finnish club

The move opens up a Designated Player for Minnesota after they used one of their two buyouts of a guaranteed contract on Pukki. His original deal was guaranteed through June 2025 and signed under previous head coach Adrian Heath.

The 34-year-old joined MNUFC in June 2023 from EFL Championship side Norwich City, producing 14g/4a in 43 appearances across all competitions. He is Finland's all-time leading scorer with 42 goals.

"I'd like to thank Teemu for his work ethic and goal contributions with Minnesota United across these past few seasons. Since joining our club, he has been a top professional in every way," said chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.