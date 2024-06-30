Minnesota United transfer Kervin Arriaga to Serbia's Partizan Belgrade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Minnesota United FC have transferred Kervin Arriaga to Serbian SuperLiga side Partizan Belgrade, the club announced Sunday.

The Honduran international joined Minnesota ahead of the 2022 season from CD Marathón in his home country. Arriaga, a 26-year-old midfielder and defender, accumulated 6g/3a in 57 appearances.

Internationally, Arriaga has scored three times in 25 matches for Honduras.

“We thank Kervin for the contributions he made for Minnesota United over the past three seasons,” MNUFC chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said. “Kervin grew as a player and found success as a member of our team, and we wish him the best of luck as he embarks on a new part of his footballing career.”

As Arriaga departs, Minnesota (8W-7L-5D) are seventh in the Western Conference. They could add reinforcements in the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18-Aug. 14), the club's first under head coach Eric Ramsay and El-Ahmad.

Partizan Belgrade are perenially among Serbia's top club teams and will start UEFA Champions League qualifiers in July.