Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson out with knee injury

Minnesota United FC midfielder Hassani Dotson is expected to miss multiple months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn right meniscus (knee), the club announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old former US youth international got injured in the Loons' 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy on March 22.

Dotson is in his seventh season with Minnesota, tallying 17 goals and 14 assists in 146 regular-season matches. He was a second-round selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.