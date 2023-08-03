Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga out with knee injury

Kervin Arriaga MIN

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Minnesota United FC central midfielder Kervin Arriaga is out for the remainder of the 2023 MLS season after suffering a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Honduran international is scheduled to have surgery in the coming days, after which a recovery timeline will be determined.

Arriaga has emerged as a key player for Minnesota since joining before the 2022 season from Honduran side CD Marathón. He's been crucial for the Loons, tallying three goals and two assists in 40 matches (32 starts).

This is Minnesota's second long-term knee injury of the season after Robin Lod got injured in mid-May. They're now expected to lean on the likes of Ján Greguš, Wil Trapp and Hassani Dotson, among others.

The Loons, sparked by the Teemu Pukki and Emanuel Reynoso partnership, are chasing an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs berth. They're just on the outside looking in, sitting 10th in the Western Conference table at the Leagues Cup break.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Minnesota United FC Kervin Arriaga

