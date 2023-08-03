Minnesota United, Kemar Lawrence mutually terminate contract

Minnesota United FC and defender Kemar Lawrence have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Jamaican international has spent most of his professional career in MLS, featuring for New York Red Bulls (2015-19), Toronto FC (2021-22) and Minnesota (2022-23). He has accumulated seven goals and 12 assists in 184 career matches (172 starts) across his MLS stops.