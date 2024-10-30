Minnesota United "justified the work" in gritty win over Real Salt Lake

Despite a scoreless draw , Minnesota stepped away from Game 1 against Real Salt Lake with a penalty shootout win and a chance to close out the series at home on Saturday (9:00 pm ET | MLS Season Pass )

Rather than training games or friendly bets among players, head coach Eric Ramsay invited front office members to training —not just to watch, but to jeer the Loons during mock penalty shootouts.

With six saves and a clean sheet from Canadian international Dayne St. Clair , Ramsay’s side has conceded just once in six matches and secured the Game 1 win from 12 yards.

While Minnesota struggled to score, they did what has made them successful: kept the game tight and relied on defense to grind out a result.

“I would like to think that probably, without that, the players wouldn't have had the level of conviction they largely showed,” Ramsay said. “It was a bit of fun. There was a real sense of us being intentional behind that... I was really pleased that we included that as part of our prep.”

“Dayne was called into action a couple more times, and so was [Zac MacMath]. So I think it was a very even game, and given that we're coming here as the away team under challenging conditions, that’s hats off to us.”

“I don’t think there were big chances given up either way...I sort of felt like as we opened up, we started to leak a little bit more space that wasn't there in the opening stages,” Ramsay added.

St. Clair was a consistent bright spot for the visitors throughout the evening. In the 52nd minute, he made a superb double save, denying Diego Luna and Chicho Arango , two of Salt Lake’s best attacking threats. It was a stop that would set the tone for the remainder of the match.

“I'm pleased with the defensive effort. I was also pleased that we were able to start to find a foothold in the game with the ball and create a couple of really good chances.”

“It felt like if we if we won, it would have justified the work. If we lost, there wouldn't have been anything we could have done differently,” Ramsay said. “We were very solid, very disciplined, and that’s one goal allowed in six games, which is very difficult to achieve at this level.

Throughout the match, though, Minnesota snuffed out RSL attacks and got timely saves when needed. Ultimately, neither team crested two xG, with Minnesota holding RSL to 1.6.

Finding success at altitude is a challenge for teams visiting RSL at any point, but it's especially difficult in the playoffs, in the cold — and as the lower seed.

Now, the Loons will have a chance to return to Allianz Field to close out the Best-of-3 Series and clinch their spot in the Western Conference Semifinal.

Still, the approach on the road and on home soil won’t differ too much. For a team that hasn’t conceded twice since a 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati on September 18, it will always be defense first — that’s their secret to success.

“[Our confidence] is through the roof,” St. Clair said. “But at the same time, we know that it's just another game, and if we go on a bad stretch, it means nothing. So, I think it's just continuing to build on that.