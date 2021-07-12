Minnesota United homegrown forward Patrick Weah on Real Betis training stint

Minnesota United homegrown forward Patrick Weah is headed to Spain for a two-week training stint with La Liga side Real Betis, the Loons announced Monday.
Weah, 17, signed his homegrown contract this winter and made his MLS debut on May 2 in his side's 1-0 loss to Austin FC. It's his only appearance of the year so far for Minnesota. He was named 2017 Minnesota State Player of the Year and was the leading goal scorer in the Loons' academy.
Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last year. Mexican internationals Diego Lainez and Andres Guardado currently play for the club, as well as French international Nabil Fekir. They kick off their La Liga schedule on August 14.
Weah is expected to miss a handful of games, though hadn't been named to the match day squad for a couple months. Minnesota acquired key attackers Adrien Hunou and Franco Fragapane since Weah's lone appearance.