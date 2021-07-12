Minnesota United homegrown forward Patrick Weah on Real Betis training stint

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Minnesota United homegrown forward Patrick Weah is headed to Spain for a two-week training stint with La Liga side Real Betis, the Loons announced Monday.

Weah, 17, signed his homegrown contract this winter and made his MLS debut on May 2 in his side's 1-0 loss to Austin FC. It's his only appearance of the year so far for Minnesota. He was named 2017 Minnesota State Player of the Year and was the leading goal scorer in the Loons' academy.

Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last year. Mexican internationals Diego Lainez and Andres Guardado currently play for the club, as well as French international Nabil Fekir. They kick off their La Liga schedule on August 14.

Weah is expected to miss a handful of games, though hadn't been named to the match day squad for a couple months. Minnesota acquired key attackers Adrien Hunou and Franco Fragapane since Weah's lone appearance.

Minnesota United FC Patrick Weah

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Minnesota United 0
Recap: Minnesota United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2
Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United FC 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12

Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12
Real Salt Lake Midfielder Damir Kreilach Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12

Real Salt Lake Midfielder Damir Kreilach Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12
Vancouver Whitecaps loan Derek Cornelius to Greek club Panetolikos
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps loan Derek Cornelius to Greek club Panetolikos
Report: Sporting KC pursuing French midfielder Mounir Chouiar
Transfer Tracker

Report: Sporting KC pursuing French midfielder Mounir Chouiar
Minnesota United homegrown forward Patrick Weah on Real Betis training stint

Minnesota United homegrown forward Patrick Weah on Real Betis training stint
Busio and Sands make their mark in USMNT win over Haiti
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Busio and Sands make their mark in USMNT win over Haiti
More News
Video
Video
Club & Country Postgame Show - July 11
1:01:35

Club & Country Postgame Show - July 11
HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Haiti | July 11, 2021
3:57

HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Haiti | July 11, 2021
GOAL: Stephen Eustaquio, Canada - 26th minute
0:50

GOAL: Stephen Eustaquio, Canada - 26th minute
GOAL: Sam Vines hits the back of the net for USA
0:47

GOAL: Sam Vines hits the back of the net for USA
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls