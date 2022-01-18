Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United FC sign goalkeeper Eric Dick

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed goalkeeper Eric Dick for the 2022 MLS season after selecting him in Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, the club announced Tuesday.

Dick, 27, spent several years with Sporting Kansas City after being drafted out of Butler University. He was rostered by the Columbus Crew last year after being picked in another Re-Entry Draft (Stage 2).  

The goalkeeper has started one MLS game and made 45 career appearances, mainly featuring at the USL Championship level. He adds to the Loons’ goalkeeping corps, which already has Tyler Miller and Dayne St. Clair as well as homegrown Fred Emmings.

Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC Eric Dick

