Minnesota United FC, Everton FC to meet in friendly July 20 at Allianz Field

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Minnesota United FC will host one of the English Premier League’s most prestigious clubs, Everton FC, for a friendly set for July 20 at 7 pm ET at Minnesota’s Allianz Field, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Everton will visit Minnesota as part of their US summer preseason tour prior to opening the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign. While this will be the first meeting between these two sides, the Loons have a unique connection to the prestigious English clubs due to their history with current MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath. The Loons manager enjoyed a successful seven years (1982-99) with Everton as a forward.

As a then-club-record signing, Heath led Everton to two league titles (85, 87) as well as an FA Cup (1984) and UEFA European Cup Winners’ Cup (1985). Heath was recognized for his 308 appearances in all competitions and 94 goals for Everton in 2018 when the club inducted him to their Hall of Fame, the Everton Giants.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Heath said in a statement. “Everyone knows my feelings towards the club, the best thing that happened in my football life was playing for Everton. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to Minnesota. It will be a great occasion at Allianz Field, and I know we will have incredible fan support. They have an unbelievable traveling fanbase and I’ve no doubt they will bring their voice to Saint Paul. It’s an honor to host one of the premier clubs in world football.”

Tickets for the Minnesota United FC vs. Everton FC friendly will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 23 at 11 am ET (with presales beginning on May 19). Prior to the general public tickets going on sale, Itasca Society Members and Season Ticket Members will receive special early access to tickets for this friendly beginning Wednesday, May 11, at 11 am ET and 1 pm ET, respectively.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the best of the world’s game to our Minnesota soccer community,” said MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard. “Not only is Everton a storied club, but their meaningful history with Adrian will add an extra dimension of fun to the game.

"In addition to this game, we have a fantastic lineup of soccer coming to Allianz Field throughout the summer, including another international friendly against SC Paderborn 07 in June and the MLS All-Star game in August. We look forward to sharing all of these experiences with our fans and our community.”

Minnesota United FC

