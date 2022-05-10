Minnesota United FC, Everton FC to meet in friendly July 20 at Allianz Field

Minnesota United FC will host one of the English Premier League’s most prestigious clubs, Everton FC, for a friendly set for July 20 at 7 pm ET at Minnesota’s Allianz Field, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Everton will visit Minnesota as part of their US summer preseason tour prior to opening the 2022-23 English Premier League campaign. While this will be the first meeting between these two sides, the Loons have a unique connection to the prestigious English clubs due to their history with current MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath. The Loons manager enjoyed a successful seven years (1982-99) with Everton as a forward.

As a then-club-record signing, Heath led Everton to two league titles (85, 87) as well as an FA Cup (1984) and UEFA European Cup Winners’ Cup (1985). Heath was recognized for his 308 appearances in all competitions and 94 goals for Everton in 2018 when the club inducted him to their Hall of Fame, the Everton Giants.