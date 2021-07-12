Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright to step down at end of 2021 season

Wright joined Minnesota in the fall of 2017, during the club's inaugural MLS season. His front office leadership included the team's move to Allianz Field in 2019. The club noted Wright's commitment to keeping a strong relationship between Minnesota and the club's fanbase.

Minnesota United announced Monday that CEO Chris Wright would step down at the end of the 2021 MLS season. Wright will leave Minnesota after four years with the club.

"This has been an amazing period in my own professional journey," Wright said in a club statement, "as I started my career in soccer and have ended it helping build a club that I love, in a community that I love."

A native of England, Wright has spent many years working in Minnesota sports. He was previously the general manager of the Minnesota Strikers, and held leadership positions with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx before joining Minnesota United.