Minnesota United sign South Korean midfielder Hoyeon Jung 

"Minnesota United welcomes Hoyeon and we look forward to seeing his impact with our team this season, along with his continued growth in this new chapter of his professional career."

Internationally, Jung helped South Korea's U-23 squad secure the 2023 Asian Games title. He earned his first senior cap last March during a FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Thailand.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal through 2027 with an option for 2028. He arrives for reportedly a near-$1 million transfer fee.

Jung is Minnesota's second international signing of the 2025 offseason and becomes their second South Korean player, joining forward Jeong Sang-Bin.

"I am truly delighted to join Minnesota United FC. I am excited for this new challenge and grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside the team. I will do my best to contribute and develop as a player in this new environment," said Jung.

"Minnesota is a highly competitive MLS club with outstanding players and coaching staff. I sincerely appreciate the club’s trust in me and will work hard to showcase my best performance to the fans. I will strive to improve my game and be a valuable asset to the team, and I am eager to give my all on the pitch and repay the support with my performances. I look forward to the passionate support of the fans!"