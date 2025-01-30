Minnesota United acquire Argentine defender Nicolás Romero

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have acquired defender Nicolás Romero from Argentine top-flight side Atlético Tucumán, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Argentine center back has signed a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He'll occupy U22 Initiative and international roster spots.

While at Atlético Tucumán, Romero scored two goals in 78 matches. This move reunites him with DP midfielder Joaquín Pereyra, who Minnesota acquired last summer from Atlético Tucumán.

"Nicolás is an ambitious player who has the desire to make the next step in his career, and we are excited to welcome him to Minnesota," said MNUFC chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.

"We look forward to seeing Nicolás bring a strong work ethic, athletic ability and versatility in the back as an added option to the back line this season and beyond."