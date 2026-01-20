Minnesota United acquire Colombian winger Mauricio González

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have acquired winger Mauricio González from Colombian top-flight side Deportes Tolima, the club announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old is under contract through the 2029-30 season, with an option for 2030-31.

González has 11g/3a in 85 club appearances across stints with Tolima and fellow Colombian side Inter Palmira since making his professional debut in 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome Mauricio to Minnesota United. He is a young, dynamic player with real upside,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. “He has already shown strong technical ability, attacking instincts, and the confidence to take on defenders, along with a willingness to learn and improve.