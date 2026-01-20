Minnesota United acquire Colombian winger Mauricio González

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Minnesota United FC have acquired winger Mauricio González from Colombian top-flight side Deportes Tolima, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old is under contract through the 2029-30 season, with an option for 2030-31.
González has 11g/3a in 85 club appearances across stints with Tolima and fellow Colombian side Inter Palmira since making his professional debut in 2022.
“We are pleased to welcome Mauricio to Minnesota United. He is a young, dynamic player with real upside,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. “He has already shown strong technical ability, attacking instincts, and the confidence to take on defenders, along with a willingness to learn and improve.
"Our focus will be on integrating him the right way and putting him in an environment where he can continue to progress while competing at a high level. We’re excited about his potential and look forward to helping him take the next steps in his career here in Minnesota.”
The Loons earned a club-record 58 points in 2025 under Eric Ramsay, who's since departed to manage English Championship side West Bromwich Albion. Cameron Knowles was subsequently named the new head coach.
"I'm very happy and excited to join Minnesota United and do things in the best way that I can," said González. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans at Allianz Field, God willing, celebrating goals and championships together."
