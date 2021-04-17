Minnesota, Seattle honor Daunte Wright ahead of MLS opener 

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

min-salute-anthem-april16

The Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United FC came together before their Friday night Week 1 match at Lumen Field, posing arm-in-arm for a pregame photo to continue to raise awareness around racial injustice.

The clubs also wore black armbands to honor and acknowledge the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed Sunday by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.

Wright's death comes amid the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s being tried in the death of George Floyd. Last summer, Floyd's killing in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests about racial injustice and police brutality.

Both events have hit close to home for the Loons, who continue to make their voices heard while representing the Twin Cities.

Seattle Sounders FC Minnesota United FC

