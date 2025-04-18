Miller Sports + Entertainment purchases controlling interest in Real Salt Lake

The Miller family and Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) have finalized their acquisition of the controlling interest in RSL Football Holdings, it was announced Friday.

“The Millers have a long-standing commitment to community, youth sports, and sound business operations, and we have a proven history with David, one of the most accomplished sports owners in the world. Together, this group is perfectly positioned to strengthen the club and grow soccer in Utah and the region.”

“The future of Real Salt Lake is in great hands with the Miller organization and David Blitzer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

David Blitzer will remain the second-largest shareholder, marking an evolution of RSL's ownership change that was originally announced in January 2022 . Ryan Smith no longer has an ownership stake in the club.

The purchase includes Real Salt Lake , MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, the RSL Academy and NWSL club Utah Royals FC. Real estate assets include America First Field, Zions Bank Stadium and Zions Bank Training Center.

The Miller family and MSE are pioneers of professional sports and entertainment in Utah, and have a legacy of commitment to the community that spans more than four decades. MSE manages and operates AAA baseball team Salt Lake Bees and they owned the NBA's Utah Jazz from 1985-2020.

Under the new ownership structure, Steve Miller, chairman of the Larry H. Miller Company board of directors, will serve as chairman and governor for Real Salt Lake. David Blitzer will serve as alternate governor.

“We are honored to join the Real Salt Lake Club and invest in the highest levels of men’s and women’s soccer in both RSL and the Royals,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company.