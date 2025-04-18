Miller Sports + Entertainment purchases controlling interest in Real Salt Lake

The Miller family and Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) have finalized their acquisition of the controlling interest in RSL Football Holdings, it was announced Friday.
The purchase includes Real Salt Lake, MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, the RSL Academy and NWSL club Utah Royals FC. Real estate assets include America First Field, Zions Bank Stadium and Zions Bank Training Center.
David Blitzer will remain the second-largest shareholder, marking an evolution of RSL's ownership change that was originally announced in January 2022. Ryan Smith no longer has an ownership stake in the club.
“The future of Real Salt Lake is in great hands with the Miller organization and David Blitzer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
“The Millers have a long-standing commitment to community, youth sports, and sound business operations, and we have a proven history with David, one of the most accomplished sports owners in the world. Together, this group is perfectly positioned to strengthen the club and grow soccer in Utah and the region.”
The Miller family and MSE are pioneers of professional sports and entertainment in Utah, and have a legacy of commitment to the community that spans more than four decades. MSE manages and operates AAA baseball team Salt Lake Bees and they owned the NBA's Utah Jazz from 1985-2020.
Under the new ownership structure, Steve Miller, chairman of the Larry H. Miller Company board of directors, will serve as chairman and governor for Real Salt Lake. David Blitzer will serve as alternate governor.
“We are honored to join the Real Salt Lake Club and invest in the highest levels of men’s and women’s soccer in both RSL and the Royals,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company.
“We are grateful for David Blitzer’s trust, and I am confident our combined experience in sports leadership will elevate soccer within Utah and support the Club’s goal of winning championships. We are proud to join the ‘RioT’ and an incredibly passionate fanbase.”
RSL are the lone Western Conference side to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the last four campaigns. The Claret-and-Cobalt are led by head coach Pablo Mastroeni and feature rising USMNT midfielder Diego Luna.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Miller family into the club,” said Blitzer. “We are aligned in our values and commitment to building a great culture and championship-level teams.
"Our sports teams are best when we have a strong, local partner, and Miller Sports + Entertainment will truly enable Real Salt Lake Holdings to accomplish our visionary goals. I’ve loved my experience in Utah, and this is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our strong fanbase and loyal soccer supporters.”