Mikael Uhre secures best-ever start for Philadelphia Union | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Philadelphia Union are off to a historic start, with some timely help from Mikael Uhre .

Uhre's 84th-minute strike also secured a milestone for the Union under new head coach Bradley Carnell. With 22 points and a +11 goal differential, Philadelphia are enjoying their best-ever start to an MLS season.

The Danish forward came off the bench to score a dramatic late goal in Saturday's 2-1 win at CF Montréal , earning him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 11.

Uhre made it three straight games with a goal contribution (1g/2a) – all wins for Philly, who sit second in the Eastern Conference with a 7W-3L-1D record – while improving his total to five goals in six appearances against Montréal.

"I'm just happy for Mikael," Carnell told reporters post-match. "He gets his goal now, he can carry on his streak against Montréal. But I think he'll put that to the team's hard work."