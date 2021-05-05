Midweek Analyst: El Trafico's biggest burden, Young Player of the Week & how the 442 works

From a standings perspective, El Trafico has basically never been the biggest game of the weekend. The Galaxy have been so poor for so long that their rivalry with LAFC has been much more about spectacle than about the teams being particularly close in the table.

That is, at least temporarily, different right now! When LAFC drive on down to Carson Saturday night (8 pm ET | FOX & FOX Deportes) they will face a Galaxy side one point and one spot above them in the standings. Neither team’s ultimate fate will be decided this weekend, but this is an actual six-pointer that looks like it’ll have at least some bearing on how the season plays out for both sides.

How the game itself plays out will obviously come down to a lot of things — will Chicharito get loose in the box? Can Diego Rossi shake off the rust? Will Carlos Vela play? all come to mind — but I don’t think anybody has more on their shoulders than Galaxy defensive midfielder Jona Dos Santos.

Jona missed most of 2020. So far in 2021 he’s mostly been very good, if not quite up to the should’ve-been-voted-Best XI season he had in 2019. And what he does best is what the Galaxy need most, in providing both a bit of steel and guile in how he applies it in central midfield.