Michael Estrada exits DC United, returns to Toluca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan ended
D.C. United and forward Michael Estrada have mutually parted ways, ending his loan from Liga MX’s Toluca effective immediately, the club announced Tuesday.
Estrada, 26, joined the Black-and-Red in February on a season-long loan with a purchase option.
The Ecuador international had four goals and four assists in 16 games (11 starts), though fell out of favor under new head coach Wayne Rooney.
As Estrada leaves, D.C.’s main strikers are deadline-day signing Christian Benteke, Ola Kamara and midseason trade acquisition Miguel Berry.
The Black-and-Red are bottom of the Eastern Conference table, amassing 22 points through 24 matches.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant