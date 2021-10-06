MGM Television and MLS team up for new reality competition series

Aiming to bring audiences even closer to the world’s most popular sport and fastest-growing sports league in North America, MGM Television and Major League Soccer are teaming up to produce the ultimate sports competition series, “WELCOME TO THE TEAM (w/t).”

The project, currently in development, will be a rarity for major professional sports teams. The series will provide viewers unique insights into the journey of a group of players from around the globe as they compete for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Charlotte Football Club – the newest MLS expansion team based in Charlotte, N.C. debuting in 2022. Charlotte FC is owned by David Tepper and is part of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, which also includes Bank of America Stadium and the Carolina Panthers.

MGM’s Mark Burnett and Barry Poznick will serve as executive producers on the series.

“With unparalleled access to top athletes trying to earn a spot on a major league sports team, ‘WELCOME TO THE TEAM (w/t)’ will be the definitive sports competition series,” said MGM’s Worldwide Television Chairman Mark Burnett, who has produced some of the most legendary programs of this genre in history, including “Survivor,” “The Voice,” and “Shark Tank.”

Added Barry Poznick, President of Unscripted Television and Orion Television at MGM: “Putting competitors through their paces is something we have done for survivors, singers and entrepreneurs. Now we are working with Major League Soccer and Charlotte FC to showcase professional soccer players who will stop at nothing to prove they have what it takes to be the last athlete standing.”

The series will provide 24/7 access as the players live and train together while being put to the test to prove they have what it takes to become part of the club’s inaugural roster. The group of players will be scouted and selected by Charlotte FC, led by the club’s Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. Hardcore soccer fans will have a rare and exclusive look behind the scenes as they experience rigorous training through elite-level drills and face intense competition in games. Krneta will also lead a panel of judges alongside Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly, and a rotating panel of soccer legends and celebrity fans, who will evaluate the footballers throughout the series. Based on the results, players will be eliminated from consideration at the end of episodes before a group of finalists reach the season finale where one player will be awarded a spot to play for Charlotte FC.

“Major League Soccer is excited about this innovative project to introduce our newest club to MLS fans, and to do it with MGM, one of the biggest names in reality television, only adds to the opportunity,” said Seth Bacon, MLS SVP, Media. “We believe this program will showcase MLS to new fans and provide our existing fans an even closer look at our league and players.”