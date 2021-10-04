Mexico vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

As the October Concacaf World Cup qualifiers get underway, two of the current frontrunners are set for a massive matchup when Mexico and Canada face off at Estadio Azteca on October 7.
It will pit an El Tri side that is currently top of the Octagonal standings with seven points from three matches against a Canadian side that is right on their heels with five points of their own, with three big points on the line as each country continues their bid for Qatar 2022.
Here's everything you need to before Thursday's kickoff.
When
- Thursday, October 7 | 9:40 pm ET
Where
- Estadio Azteca | Mexico City, Mexico
How to watch and stream
- OneSoccer and Paramount+
Canada
The Canadians go into the October window in second place on the table on five points following a victory over El Salvador and draws against Honduras and the US last month. But this bout against El Tri at the Azteca marks their biggest test yet in their bid to make history as the first Canada team to qualify for a World Cup since 1986.
Should they be able to pull it off, the significance of a three-point result over Mexico can't be overstated, both in terms of what it would mean for their positioning on the table and the statement it would make that this is truly a golden generation of Canadian talent. Head coach John Herdman's roster was released on Friday, featuring 13 MLS players that will look to help the cause.
Mexico
Sitting atop the Octagonal standings after two wins and a draw during the September window, El Tri now have a pair of home matches against Canada and Honduras before closing out with a road bout against El Salvador.
Tata Martino's side has a pair of returning names to the roster that didn't feature in September in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who is back to health after sustaining an injury during this summer's Gold Cup. That can only be seen as a boost for Mexico, which is already established as arguably the deepest side in Concacaf and will look to maintain its perch in the No. 1 spot on the table.