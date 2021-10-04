Mexico vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Canada

The Canadians go into the October window in second place on the table on five points following a victory over El Salvador and draws against Honduras and the US last month. But this bout against El Tri at the Azteca marks their biggest test yet in their bid to make history as the first Canada team to qualify for a World Cup since 1986.

Should they be able to pull it off, the significance of a three-point result over Mexico can't be overstated, both in terms of what it would mean for their positioning on the table and the statement it would make that this is truly a golden generation of Canadian talent. Head coach John Herdman's roster was released on Friday, featuring 13 MLS players that will look to help the cause.