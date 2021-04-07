Mexico to face Iceland at AT&T Stadium as part of five-match 2021 MexTour

The Mexican national team’s immensely popular tour of the United States returns in 2021 with an opening match against Iceland at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it was announced Wednesday.

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol and Soccer United Marketing announced “MexTour” will consist of a minimum of five matches in the United States with opponents, dates, and locations for the other four events to be announced.

The international friendly against Iceland will also serve as an important preparation match for Mexico ahead of June’s Concacaf Nations League Finals. Manager Tata Martino is expected to bring his top roster with the games played just prior to the May/June FIFA dates.

In accordance with current local and federal protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, match capacity will be announced when tickets go on sale at a future date via www.MexTour.org. Fans in attendance will be required to adhere to all stadium and local health guidelines, including mandatory facemask use, physical distancing and frictionless transactions.

Fans are encouraged to pre-register for ticket information — and the opportunity to have first access to purchase limited ticket inventory to future tour games — by visiting www.MexTour.org.

AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, has been a home away from home for El Tri, who have played there eight times. Mexico is 6-1-1 in those matches, which averaged nearly 80,000 fans in five MexTour matches.

The 2021 match is being played as part of a four-year agreement – now in its third year - with the Dallas Cowboys (NFL), FC Dallas (MLS) and the Dallas Sports Commission.

Mexico is 2W-2D-0L all-time against Iceland with Mexico willing 3-0 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA in the last meeting March 23, 2018.

Mexico

Minnesota United sign forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors
Minnesota United sign forward Ramon Abila from Boca Juniors
FC Dallas sign Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön from MTK Budapest
FC Dallas sign Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön from MTK Budapest
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 15 goalkeepers
2021 MLS Fantasy preseason rankings: Top 15 goalkeepers
Inter Miami's Designated Player problem and potential solutions
Inter Miami's Designated Player problem and potential solutions
FC Cincinnati sign defender Avionne Flanagan
FC Cincinnati sign defender Avionne Flanagan
