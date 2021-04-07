Mexico to face Iceland at AT&T Stadium as part of five-match 2021 MexTour

The Mexican national team’s immensely popular tour of the United States returns in 2021 with an opening match against Iceland at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it was announced Wednesday.

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol and Soccer United Marketing announced “MexTour” will consist of a minimum of five matches in the United States with opponents, dates, and locations for the other four events to be announced.

The international friendly against Iceland will also serve as an important preparation match for Mexico ahead of June’s Concacaf Nations League Finals. Manager Tata Martino is expected to bring his top roster with the games played just prior to the May/June FIFA dates.