Lionel Messi returns for Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe

Lionel Messi returned to action Wednesday for Inter Miami CF , appearing as a 60th-minute substitute vs. Vissel Kobe in a penalty-kick defeat (4-3) after a 0-0 draw at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

The Argentine megastar missed Inter Miami’s recent tune-up victory over the Hong Kong Team due to injury (adductor), then provided an attacking spark against the reigning J1 League champions as they sought a game-winner.

After back-and-forth chances, Inter Miami dropped the shootout as Gregore, Robert Taylor and Noah Allen all missed their attempts.

The other major update involves midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was replaced by SuperDraft pick Yannick Bright in the 25th minute after weathering a crunching tackle to his ankle. Busquets looked eager to continue, but was subbed out as a precaution.