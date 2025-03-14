Messi scores in return as Inter Miami advance in Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami CF are through to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals after a 2-0 triumph (4-0 aggregate) over Jamaican side Cavalier FC in Leg 2 of their Round-of-16 series on Thursday at National Stadium Independence Park.
The Herons advance to take on MLS foe LAFC, who topped the Columbus Crew in their Round of 16 series by a 4-2 aggregate scoreline. Thursday's match featured a second-half cameo from superstar Lionel Messi, who scored a goal in his return to action after sitting out the first leg for load management.
Inter Miami 2, Cavalier FC 0
Goals from Luis Suárez and Messi made for a relatively stress-free result for the Herons, who came into the matchup protecting a 2-0 aggregate lead.
It marked the second goal of the series for Suárez after he netted an 83rd-minute insurance tally in Leg 1. Messi then gave the crowd a moment to remember, converting a breakaway finish on the last kick of the match to round out the 4-0 aggregate final.
Inter Miami return to MLS action this weekend with a Sunday Night Soccer clash at Eastern Conference foe Atlanta United (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).