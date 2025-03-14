Messi scores in return as Inter Miami advance in Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami 2, Cavalier FC 0

Goals from Luis Suárez and Messi made for a relatively stress-free result for the Herons, who came into the matchup protecting a 2-0 aggregate lead.

It marked the second goal of the series for Suárez after he netted an 83rd-minute insurance tally in Leg 1. Messi then gave the crowd a moment to remember, converting a breakaway finish on the last kick of the match to round out the 4-0 aggregate final.