Match Reaction

Messi scores in return as Inter Miami advance in Concacaf Champions Cup

25-CCC-Recap-16x9 (1)MessiCCC

Ari Liljenwall

Inter Miami CF are through to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals after a 2-0 triumph (4-0 aggregate) over Jamaican side Cavalier FC in Leg 2 of their Round-of-16 series on Thursday at National Stadium Independence Park.

The Herons advance to take on MLS foe LAFC, who topped the Columbus Crew in their Round of 16 series by a 4-2 aggregate scoreline. Thursday's match featured a second-half cameo from superstar Lionel Messi, who scored a goal in his return to action after sitting out the first leg for load management.

Inter Miami 2, Cavalier FC 0

Goals from Luis Suárez and Messi made for a relatively stress-free result for the Herons, who came into the matchup protecting a 2-0 aggregate lead.

It marked the second goal of the series for Suárez after he netted an 83rd-minute insurance tally in Leg 1. Messi then gave the crowd a moment to remember, converting a breakaway finish on the last kick of the match to round out the 4-0 aggregate final.

Inter Miami return to MLS action this weekend with a Sunday Night Soccer clash at Eastern Conference foe Atlanta United (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Goal

  • 37' - MIA - Luis Suárez | WATCH
  • 90'+2' - MIA - Lionel Messi | WATCH

Lineups

Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video