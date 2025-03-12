Match Reaction

LAFC hold off Columbus to reach Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

LAFC withstood a furious Columbus Crew rally to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals Tuesday night at Lower.com Field.

The Black & Gold escaped Columbus with a 2-1 loss that allowed them to move on in the competition with a 4-2 aggregate win in their Round of 16 series.

They'll face Inter Miami CF or Jamaica's Cavalier FC in the quarterfinals next month.

Columbus Crew 2, LAFC 1

The Crew nearly pulled off a comeback for the ages but came up short, due in large part to Hugo Lloris.

The legendary French goalkeeper played the hero for LAFC, making two highlight-reel saves - including an incredible goal-line stop - to deny Columbus a series-tying goal after Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi struck for the hosts.

Denis Bouanga's clinical counterattack finish in second-half stoppage time put the final nail in the Crew's coffin and secured qualification for LAFC.

Goals

  • 10' - CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe | WATCH
  • 45' - CLB - Diego Rossi | WATCH
  • 90'+6' - LAFC - Denis Bouanga | WATCH

Lineups

Tigres UANL 3, FC Cincinnati 1

FC Cincinnati wasted an early lead for the second-straight game against LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL, who rallied for a 3-1 (4-2 aggregate) win that eliminated the Orange & Blue.

An 18th-minute golazo from Evander, following a skillful set-up from Luca Orellano, had Cincy thinking of a shock result at Estadio Universitario.

However, the hosts turned it around in the second half with three straight unanswered goals to put the series away.

Goals

  • 18' - CIN - Evander | WATCH
  • 64' - TIG - Ozziel Herrera | WATCH
  • 69 - TIG - Juan Brunetta | WATCH
  • 72' - TIG - Nicolás Ibañez | WATCH

Lineups

Cruz Azul 4, Seattle Sounders FC 1

Seattle Sounders FC bowed out of the CCC with a 4-1 loss at LIGA MX's Cruz Azul, who closed out the series in lopsided fashion after last week's scoreless Leg 1 draw at Lumen Field.

Second-half substitute Danny Musovski scored the lone tally for the 2022 champions, poking in a loose ball from close range in the 74th minute to make a game of it at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

But a late flurry from la Máquina ended all hopes for Seattle, who were dealt an additional blow with injuries to key attackers Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola.

Goals

  • 33' - CAZ - Charly Rodríguez | WATCH
  • 71' - CAZ - Ángel Sepúlveda | WATCH
  • 74' - SEA - Danny Musovski | WATCH
  • 85' - CAZ - Luka Romero | WATCH
  • 88' - CAZ - Jorge Sánchez | WATCH

Lineups

