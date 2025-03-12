LAFC hold off Columbus to reach Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

LAFC withstood a furious Columbus Crew rally to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals Tuesday night at Lower.com Field.
The Black & Gold escaped Columbus with a 2-1 loss that allowed them to move on in the competition with a 4-2 aggregate win in their Round of 16 series.
They'll face Inter Miami CF or Jamaica's Cavalier FC in the quarterfinals next month.
Columbus Crew 2, LAFC 1
The Crew nearly pulled off a comeback for the ages but came up short, due in large part to Hugo Lloris.
The legendary French goalkeeper played the hero for LAFC, making two highlight-reel saves - including an incredible goal-line stop - to deny Columbus a series-tying goal after Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi struck for the hosts.
Denis Bouanga's clinical counterattack finish in second-half stoppage time put the final nail in the Crew's coffin and secured qualification for LAFC.
Tigres UANL 3, FC Cincinnati 1
FC Cincinnati wasted an early lead for the second-straight game against LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL, who rallied for a 3-1 (4-2 aggregate) win that eliminated the Orange & Blue.
An 18th-minute golazo from Evander, following a skillful set-up from Luca Orellano, had Cincy thinking of a shock result at Estadio Universitario.
However, the hosts turned it around in the second half with three straight unanswered goals to put the series away.
Cruz Azul 4, Seattle Sounders FC 1
Seattle Sounders FC bowed out of the CCC with a 4-1 loss at LIGA MX's Cruz Azul, who closed out the series in lopsided fashion after last week's scoreless Leg 1 draw at Lumen Field.
Second-half substitute Danny Musovski scored the lone tally for the 2022 champions, poking in a loose ball from close range in the 74th minute to make a game of it at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
But a late flurry from la Máquina ended all hopes for Seattle, who were dealt an additional blow with injuries to key attackers Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola.