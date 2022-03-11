Maxime Chanot: NYCFC must bring home another trophy in 2022

Chanot’s leading role comes during his 15th professional season, one that started at England’s Sheffield United after progressing through the academy at Ligue 1’s Stade de Reims. Going face-to-face against the league’s top-end attacking talent, Chanot’s game has been challenged and he’s seen glimpses of what top-flight soccer in the US and Canada can be.

“A​​s a defender, it's really hard to be competitive in MLS because there's so much talent. You have to come prepared,” Chanot said. “I came from the Belgian league and I would say MLS is better. It's funny because I think the mix of every culture MLS can bring with European players, American players, South Americans, it's a good mix. I'm very, very positive for the future of this league. In the next few years, MLS can really compete to be one of the top five leagues in the world.”