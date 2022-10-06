Matt Turner earns first clean sheet with Arsenal in Europa League win

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Matt Turner

Matt Turner is looking every bit the starting goalkeeper for the US men’s national team at the World Cup.

The former New England Revolution star, arguably the USMNT’s lone bright spot during a disappointing September international window, registered his first clean sheet for Arsenal in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over Bodø/Glimt of Norway.

Turner registered three saves - including a diving effort in the 57th minute to deny Amahl Pellegrino - while Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira provided the goals for the Gunners, who lead Group A with a perfect 2W-0L-0D record after two match days.

Thursday’s solid outing helped Turner make a great first impression in front of Arsenal fans in his Emirates Stadium debut. To date, he’s appeared in two games for the London-based club - both in the Europa League.

In theory, Turner’s main competition for the starting job in Qatar is Zack Steffen, currently on loan with Middlesbrough from Manchester City. Though forced to miss the September camp - and subsequent games against Japan and Saudi Arabia - due to injury, the former Columbus Crew keeper has the advantage of playing regular minutes in the Championship.

Based on his status as Aaron Ramsdale’s backup in the Premier League with the Gunners, Turner is only guaranteed two Europa League starts, and a possible Carabao Cup appearance, before the USMNT make their World Cup Group B debut against Wales.

Their full group stage schedule is as follows:

  • Nov. 21 vs. Wales (2 pm ET)
  • Nov. 25 vs. England (2 pm ET)
  • Nov. 29 vs. Iran (2 pm ET)
US Men's National Team World Cup

Related Stories

USMNT fall in FIFA World Rankings before 2022 World Cup
Pulisic, McKennie calm (some) nerves after USMNT’s sour pre-World Cup window
Stock up, stock down: Where the USMNT stands after World Cup prep
More News
More News
Matt Turner earns first clean sheet with Arsenal in Europa League win

Matt Turner earns first clean sheet with Arsenal in Europa League win
Pulido, Kinda optimistic about Sporting KC future after long injury layoffs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Pulido, Kinda optimistic about Sporting KC future after long injury layoffs
Final playoff spots, seeding, Golden Boot: What’s at stake on Decision Day?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Final playoff spots, seeding, Golden Boot: What’s at stake on Decision Day?
“We don’t need DPs”: St. Louis CITY's roster-building strategy for 2023
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

“We don’t need DPs”: St. Louis CITY's roster-building strategy for 2023
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Charlotte FC 
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Charlotte FC 
Leagues Cup 2023 dates and structure announced

Leagues Cup 2023 dates and structure announced
More News
Video
Video
Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
1:26:13

Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
1:00

Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
What is Leagues Cup 2023?
1:00

What is Leagues Cup 2023?
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC | October 05, 2022
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC | October 05, 2022
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.