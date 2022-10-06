Matt Turner earns first clean sheet with Arsenal in Europa League win

Matt Turner is looking every bit the starting goalkeeper for the US men’s national team at the World Cup .

Turner registered three saves - including a diving effort in the 57th minute to deny Amahl Pellegrino - while Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira provided the goals for the Gunners, who lead Group A with a perfect 2W-0L-0D record after two match days.

The former New England Revolution star, arguably the USMNT’s lone bright spot during a disappointing September international window, registered his first clean sheet for Arsenal in Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League win over Bodø/Glimt of Norway.

Thursday’s solid outing helped Turner make a great first impression in front of Arsenal fans in his Emirates Stadium debut. To date, he’s appeared in two games for the London-based club - both in the Europa League.

In theory, Turner’s main competition for the starting job in Qatar is Zack Steffen, currently on loan with Middlesbrough from Manchester City. Though forced to miss the September camp - and subsequent games against Japan and Saudi Arabia - due to injury, the former Columbus Crew keeper has the advantage of playing regular minutes in the Championship.

Based on his status as Aaron Ramsdale’s backup in the Premier League with the Gunners, Turner is only guaranteed two Europa League starts, and a possible Carabao Cup appearance, before the USMNT make their World Cup Group B debut against Wales.

Their full group stage schedule is as follows: