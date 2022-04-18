Matias Almeyda era ends: What's next for the San Jose Earthquakes?

There were some highs, there were some fun moments and there was always chaos, but particularly lately, a divorce between the San Jose Earthquakes and head coach Matias Almeyda seemed inevitable.

“We haven’t had the results we’ve wanted,” Leitch said Monday. “I was focused on trying to improve the quality of the roster and give Matias different tools with the hope this year was different than years past. From both perspectives, Matias and the club, we felt those results weren’t coming.”

Why now, seven games into the 2022 season? Why not during the offseason, when fractures between the staff and front office began to appear publicly with Almeyda heading into the final year of his contract?

The ‘when’ officially came on Monday , with the Quakes parting ways with Almeyda and his staff. As such, the biggest questions for general manager Chris Leitch in an ensuing virtual media availability revolved around timing.

"Best for everyone"

Since Leitch took over as GM, first as interim in the summer then given the full-time job in the offseason, San Jose acquired the likes of Jeremy Ebobisse, Jamiro Monteiro, Jan Gregus and Francisco Calvo, aiming to tweak a roster with some talent that finished 10th in the Western Conference standings last year.

“The hope was in the offseason we’d enter the 2022 season with fresh faces and our results would be different than they are, with the possibility of extending Matias,” Leitch said.

San Jose are the league’s lone winless team, with just three points after their first seven games of the campaign (0W-4L-3D record). They have conceded a league-worst 17 goals.

Alex Covelo has been named interim manager after leading their MLS NEXT Pro team, with Chris Wondolowski and Steve Ralston named to his staff as assistant coaches, along with Earthquakes II assistant Luciano Fusco.

“We’ve had ongoing discussions (about Almeyda's future) and for sure this week,” Leitch said. “It culminated with both parties realizing this (split) was the best for everyone.”

In 2018 when Almeyda was hired, it was widely applauded as a very ambitious hire after he led Liga MX's Chivas to the Concacaf Champions League title. It didn’t work out, with just one Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance (2020) in three-plus years and a tactical ethos that became seemingly easy to play through.

Now, Leitch and the front office embark on a coaching search to find Almeyda’s successor.