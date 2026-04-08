Matchday 7: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 7 is upon us, highlighted by high-profile clashes in both conferences.

Let's take a look at the biggest games on deck this weekend.

Can Portland continue their goalscoring form while shoring up defensively against Western Conference-leading LAFC ?

Despite their defensive struggles, the Timbers have been shut out only once, scoring the most goals of any team not currently in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs position.

Following their opening matchday win, the Portland Timbers have taken just one point from their past five games while conceding the most goals in the Western Conference (15).

Will LAFC keep rolling, or could CCC rotation provide an opportunity for the Timbers to spring the upset?

At the same time, DP forwards Son Heung-Min (0g/7a) and Denis Bouanga (4g/3a) have led the Black & Gold to the second-most goals (14) and highest goal differential (+14) in the league.

Backstopped by legendary French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris , LAFC are the first team in MLS history to begin a season with six consecutive clean sheets.

The visitors enter Matchday 7 atop the Supporters' Shield standings (5W-0L-1D, 16 points) and in command of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie via a 3-0 Leg 1 win over Cruz Azul at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night.

Can The Crown maintain their superb home record without suspended superstar Wilfried Zaha against conference-leading Nashville SC ?

They've rocketed up the Eastern Conference table, leaping into third place (11 points; 3W-1L-2D) and scoring 11 goals in those four matches.

After claiming just one point from their first two games of the season, Charlotte FC returned to Bank of America Stadium and have gone unbeaten with three wins in their past four matches.

Nashville are fresh off their first loss of the year, 1-0 at Chicago Fire FC, after beginning the season on a nine-match undefeated streak across all competitions.

However, rotation may be on the cards for the East's top team, who are in the midst of a CCC quarterfinal tie with LIGA MX powerhouse Club América after pulling off a historic upset of Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.