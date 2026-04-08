Matchday 7: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 7 is upon us, highlighted by high-profile clashes in both conferences.
Let's take a look at the biggest games on deck this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FOX
Following their opening matchday win, the Portland Timbers have taken just one point from their past five games while conceding the most goals in the Western Conference (15).
Despite their defensive struggles, the Timbers have been shut out only once, scoring the most goals of any team not currently in an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs position.
Can Portland continue their goalscoring form while shoring up defensively against Western Conference-leading LAFC?
The visitors enter Matchday 7 atop the Supporters' Shield standings (5W-0L-1D, 16 points) and in command of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie via a 3-0 Leg 1 win over Cruz Azul at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night.
Backstopped by legendary French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, LAFC are the first team in MLS history to begin a season with six consecutive clean sheets.
At the same time, DP forwards Son Heung-Min (0g/7a) and Denis Bouanga (4g/3a) have led the Black & Gold to the second-most goals (14) and highest goal differential (+14) in the league.
Will LAFC keep rolling, or could CCC rotation provide an opportunity for the Timbers to spring the upset?
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
After claiming just one point from their first two games of the season, Charlotte FC returned to Bank of America Stadium and have gone unbeaten with three wins in their past four matches.
They've rocketed up the Eastern Conference table, leaping into third place (11 points; 3W-1L-2D) and scoring 11 goals in those four matches.
Can The Crown maintain their superb home record without suspended superstar Wilfried Zaha against conference-leading Nashville SC?
Nashville are fresh off their first loss of the year, 1-0 at Chicago Fire FC, after beginning the season on a nine-match undefeated streak across all competitions.
However, rotation may be on the cards for the East's top team, who are in the midst of a CCC quarterfinal tie with LIGA MX powerhouse Club América after pulling off a historic upset of Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16.
If he starts, watch out for co-Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Sam Surridge (seven goals) to continue his goalscoring form while combining with fellow dangerous DPs Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
The Columbus Crew return home Sunday after earning their first win under new head coach Henrik Rydstöm, a 3-1 victory at Atlanta United, last weekend.
Palestinian international striker Wessam Abou Ali led the way, scoring a brace to bring his season total to five goals in six matches, supplemented with 1g/1a from USMNT wingback Max Arfsten.
They, alongside former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi, will aim to capitalize against an Orlando City side that has conceded the most goals in the league (23).
On the flip side, Orlando mutually parted ways with longtime manager Oscar Pareja after an 0W-3L-0D start to the season, subsequently feeling a new-coach boost under interim Martín Perelman with their first win of the season against CF Montréal at home.
Once they headed back on the road, however, the Lions fell to conference leaders Nashville SC and LAFC, bringing their away record to 0W-3L-0D this season, with a combined scoreline of 16-0.
As they await the blockbuster arrival of Antoine Griezmann in July, Orlando will look to get back on track against a Columbus team also seeking their identity.