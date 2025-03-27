Matchday 6: What to watch for in this weekend's must-watch matches

Matchday 6 comes with plenty of questions.
Who's the best team in the Eastern Conference? Is an instant classic rivalry brewing in Southern California? Can Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire be a season-defining game for two sides looking to make noise in the Western Conference?
Let's look ahead to three must-watch MLS games this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
A clash of Eastern Conference frontrunners awaits when Inter Miami host the Philadelphia Union, who lead the Eastern Conference table after missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a season ago.
Inter Miami haven’t lost a step after setting the MLS single-season points record in 2024, winning three of their first four league matches while also making the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. It's an impressive start under new head coach Javier Mascherano, who's integrated Telasco Segovia (3g/1a) and Tadeo Allende (2g/0a) in the attack while adding Maxi Falcón and Gonzalo Luján as key back-line contributors.
As of writing, it's unclear if Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will play. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP missed Argentina's recent World Cup qualifiers while nursing an adductor injury, sustained in their thrilling 2-1 win at Atlanta United before the international break.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia have the league's second-best attack with 12 goals. Their catalyst is Israeli international striker Tai Baribo, who leads the early Golden Boot presented by Audi race with six goals in just four games. Left back Kai Wagner and homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan are the main chance-creators, combining for seven assists and 19 key passes.
The Union's promising start comes under new head coach Bradley Carnell, who was appointed in January as Jim Curtin's successor. Can his high-press, front-foot style spark an upset result at Chase Stadium?
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
A new SoCal rivalry will commence on Saturday night when expansion side San Diego FC welcome LAFC to Snapdragon Stadium.
San Diego will look to bounce back from their first-ever defeat, dropping a 2-1 decision at Austin FC while juggling injuries and international absences. That was the first game where head coach Mikey Varas's team conceded multiple goals.
The Chrome and Azul have enjoyed a strong first impression despite Mexican star Chucky Lozano missing due to an injury suffered on Matchday 2. Fellow Designated Player winger Anders Dreyer has picked up the slack with three goals, while Onni Valakari, Tomás Ángel and Luca de la Torre have also contributed in attack.
As for the visitors, LAFC got back on track last weekend with a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions. Hugo Lloris kept his third clean sheet in four league matches, and 19-year-old Venezuelan phenom David Martínez produced another highlight-reel finish to secure the three points at Children's Mercy Park.
The Black & Gold have a high-profile Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series with Inter Miami on the horizon. But first, head coach Steve Cherundolo's side is firmly focused on their brand-new opponent in league play – and potentially seeing perennial Golden Boot contender Denis Bouanga open his 2025 MLS scoring account.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
Portland host Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire following their best performance of the season, securing a 3-0 road rout of the Colorado Rapids. If they can make it two straight over a Western Conference foe, Phil Neville’s side might just be off and running.
Portland's new DP No. 10, David Da Costa, has enjoyed a solid start to life in MLS. Brought in as the club's Evander replacement, he has 1g/2a in his first five appearances – helping carry the attack while Jonathan Rodríguez deals with an early-season knock.
Houston are similarly chasing momentum, sitting as one of six clubs yet to win this season. That follows offseason turnover for head coach Ben Olsen's group, losing key contributors Héctor Herrera, Coco Carrasquilla and Micael from their 2024 squad.
Getting DP forward Ezequiel Ponce going is a top priority for the Dynamo; the Argentine has been limited to just 1g/1a in 444 minutes so far this season. They're reportedly signing Czech international Ondřej Lingr as a DP No. 10 as well.