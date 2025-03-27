Matchday 6: What to watch for in this weekend's must-watch matches

Who's the best team in the Eastern Conference? Is an instant classic rivalry brewing in Southern California? Can Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire be a season-defining game for two sides looking to make noise in the Western Conference?

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, 7:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

A clash of Eastern Conference frontrunners awaits when Inter Miami host the Philadelphia Union, who lead the Eastern Conference table after missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a season ago.

Inter Miami haven’t lost a step after setting the MLS single-season points record in 2024, winning three of their first four league matches while also making the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. It's an impressive start under new head coach Javier Mascherano, who's integrated Telasco Segovia (3g/1a) and Tadeo Allende (2g/0a) in the attack while adding Maxi Falcón and Gonzalo Luján as key back-line contributors.

As of writing, it's unclear if Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will play. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP missed Argentina's recent World Cup qualifiers while nursing an adductor injury, sustained in their thrilling 2-1 win at Atlanta United before the international break.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia have the league's second-best attack with 12 goals. Their catalyst is Israeli international striker Tai Baribo, who leads the early Golden Boot presented by Audi race with six goals in just four games. Left back Kai Wagner and homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan are the main chance-creators, combining for seven assists and 19 key passes.