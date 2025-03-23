Match Reaction

David Martínez raises his LAFC profile with stunning golazo

MLSsoccer staff

Have a hit, David Martínez.

David Martínez
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC's highly-touted winger added another highlight-reel golazo to his growing collection on Saturday with a laser beam of a strike from a tight angle to put the Black & Gold ahead early in their 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.

Martínez's 18th-minute wonder goal came with star player Denis Bouanga away on international duty with Gabon, further raising the Venezuelan's growing profile with LAFC.

He previously stole the spotlight in Matchday 3 with a brilliant individual goal against Seattle Sounders FC.

And with his second goal of 2025, Martínez is now LAFC's top scorer in MLS action – ahead of the likes of Bouanga, Jeremy Ebobisse and Olivier Giroud.

Perhaps more importantly, he helped lift the Black & Gold up to second place in the Western Conference with a 3W-2L-0D (9 points) record ahead of a Matchday 6 showdown with expansion side San Diego FC March 29 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass),

