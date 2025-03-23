David Martínez raises his LAFC profile with stunning golazo

LAFC's highly-touted winger added another highlight-reel golazo to his growing collection on Saturday with a laser beam of a strike from a tight angle to put the Black & Gold ahead early in their 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.

Martínez's 18th-minute wonder goal came with star player Denis Bouanga away on international duty with Gabon, further raising the Venezuelan's growing profile with LAFC.