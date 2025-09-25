Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 37:

  • Six teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
  • One team can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

Every team that's in: Who has qualified?

Orlando City logo
Orlando City

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Orlando win at Cincinnati or...
  2. New York lose/draw vs. New York City
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Nashville win vs. Houston or...
  2. New York lose/draw vs. New York City
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Columbus win at Chicago or...
  2. New York lose vs. New York City or...
  3. Columbus draw at Chicago AND New York draw vs. New York City
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Seattle win/draw vs. Vancouver or...
  2. Colorado lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
  3. Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Austin AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Austin win at Salt Lake or...
  2. Austin draw at Salt Lake AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
  3. Colorado lose vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Portland win vs. Dallas or...
  2. Portland draw vs. Dallas AND Salt Lake lose vs. Austin AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
  3. Portland draw vs. Dallas AND Colorado lose vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
  4. Portland draw vs. Dallas AND Salt Lake draw vs. Austin AND Colorado draw vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
  5. Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose at Nashville
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. St. Louis lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
  2. Salt Lake win vs. Austin FC or...
  3. San Jose win at San Diego or...
  4. Dallas win/draw at Portland or...
  5. Houston win at Nashville
