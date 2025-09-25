Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 37:
- Six teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- One team can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win at Cincinnati or...
- New York lose/draw vs. New York City
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Nashville win vs. Houston or...
- New York lose/draw vs. New York City
Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Columbus win at Chicago or...
- New York lose vs. New York City or...
- Columbus draw at Chicago AND New York draw vs. New York City
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle win/draw vs. Vancouver or...
- Colorado lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
- Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Austin AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville
Austin will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Austin win at Salt Lake or...
- Austin draw at Salt Lake AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
- Colorado lose vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Portland win vs. Dallas or...
- Portland draw vs. Dallas AND Salt Lake lose vs. Austin AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
- Portland draw vs. Dallas AND Colorado lose vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
- Portland draw vs. Dallas AND Salt Lake draw vs. Austin AND Colorado draw vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose/draw at Nashville or...
- Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. Minnesota AND San Jose lose/draw at San Diego AND Houston lose at Nashville
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- St. Louis lose/draw vs. LAFC or...
- Salt Lake win vs. Austin FC or...
- San Jose win at San Diego or...
- Dallas win/draw at Portland or...
- Houston win at Nashville