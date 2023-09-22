Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

Three teams can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in Matchday 34, while two teams can be eliminated from contention.
New England will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New England win/draw at Chicago or…
- D.C. lose/draw vs. New York
Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Atlanta win vs. Montréal or…
- Atlanta draw vs. Montréal AND D.C. lose/draw vs. New York AND Chicago lose/draw vs. New England or…
- Atlanta draw vs. Montréal AND D.C. lose/draw vs. New York AND Charlotte lose/draw at Cincinnati
Nashville will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Nashville win at San Jose AND D.C. lose/draw vs. New York AND Charlotte lose/draw at Cincinnati AND Miami lose/draw at Orlando or…
- Nashville win at San Jose AND D.C. lose/draw vs. New York AND Charlotte lose/draw at Cincinnati AND Chicago lose/draw vs. New England or…
- Nashville win at San Jose AND D.C. lose/draw vs. New York AND Miami lose/draw at Orlando AND Chicago lose/draw vs. New England
Elimination scenarios
Toronto will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Toronto lose/draw at NYCFC or…
- D.C. win/draw vs. New York or…
- Chicago win vs. New England or…
- Charlotte win at Cincinnati or…
- Miami win at Orlando
Colorado will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Colorado lose/draw at Portland or…
- Dallas win vs. Columbus AND Minnesota win vs. St. Louis AND Kansas City win vs. Houston AND San Jose win/draw vs. Nashville or…
- Dallas win vs. Columbus AND Minnesota win vs. St. Louis AND Kansas City win vs. Houston AND Austin win vs. LA