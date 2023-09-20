Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

23MLS_Clinch_Playoff_Scenarios
MLSsoccer staff

Five Eastern Conference teams and one Western Conference team can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot on Wednesday evening in Matchday 33.

Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Orlando win/draw at NYCFC or…
  2. D.C. lose/draw vs. Atlanta or…
  3. Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

New England will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Charlotte lose/draw vs. Philadelphia AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus AND D.C. lose vs. Atlanta AND New York lose/draw vs. Austin
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Philadelphia win at Charlotte or…
  2. Philadelphia draw at Charlotte AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Atlanta
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Columbus win vs. Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Atlanta
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Atlanta win at D.C. AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Philadelphia AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus AND New York lose/draw vs. Austin
St. Louis City SC logo
St. Louis City SC

St. Louis will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. St. Louis win vs. LAFC or…
  2. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland draw vs. San Jose or…
  3. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at New York or…
  4. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake or…
  5. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Minnesota lose/draw at LA or…
  6. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Minnesota lose/draw at LA or…
  7. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake or…
  8. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Houston lose vs. Vancouver or…
  9. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Dallas draw at Salt Lake AND Houston draw vs. Vancouver or…
  10. St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake AND Houston lose vs. Vancouver or…
  11. Austin lose/draw at New York AND Portland lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw vs. Nashville
Elimination scenarios
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

Toronto will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Toronto lose at Miami AND Montréal win/draw vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta or…
  2. Toronto lose at Miami AND Montréal win/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Chicago win at Columbus AND Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia or…
  3. Toronto lose at Miami AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta AND Chicago win at Columbus AND Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia or…
  4. Toronto lose at Miami AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta AND Chicago win at Columbus AND Charlotte draw vs. Philadelphia AND NYCFC win vs. Orlando or…
  5. Toronto lose at Miami AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta AND Chicago draw at Columbus AND Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia AND NYCFC win vs. Orlando or…
  6. Toronto draw at Miami AND Montréal win vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Orlando City SC New England Revolution Philadelphia Union Columbus Crew Atlanta United St. Louis CITY SC Toronto FC Playoff Scenarios Matchday

Related Stories

Who can clinch playoffs on Saturday - Matchday 32
FC Cincinnati clinch Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who can clinch playoffs on Wednesday (Matchday 29)
More News
More News
Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
MLS Fantasy Week 26 positional rankings and gaming advice
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 26 positional rankings and gaming advice
Inter Miami's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday 
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday 
Your Wednesday Kickoff: The fate of the Western Conference could be decided tonight
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: The fate of the Western Conference could be decided tonight
Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 33: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 32: Leonardo Campana
0:20

Goal of the Matchday 32: Leonardo Campana
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 32
1:30

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 32
Trailer: Cambio de Frente con Diego Valeri
0:30

Trailer: Cambio de Frente con Diego Valeri
Carolina Core FC brand reveal: Unity, strength & tradition
0:39

Carolina Core FC brand reveal: Unity, strength & tradition
More Video