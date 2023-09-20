Matchday 33: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

Five Eastern Conference teams and one Western Conference team can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot on Wednesday evening in Matchday 33.
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win/draw at NYCFC or…
- D.C. lose/draw vs. Atlanta or…
- Charlotte lose vs. Philadelphia AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus
New England will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Charlotte lose/draw vs. Philadelphia AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus AND D.C. lose vs. Atlanta AND New York lose/draw vs. Austin
Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Philadelphia win at Charlotte or…
- Philadelphia draw at Charlotte AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Atlanta
Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Columbus win vs. Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Atlanta
Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Atlanta win at D.C. AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Philadelphia AND Chicago lose/draw at Columbus AND New York lose/draw vs. Austin
St. Louis will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- St. Louis win vs. LAFC or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland draw vs. San Jose or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at New York or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Portland lose vs. San Jose AND Minnesota lose/draw at LA or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Minnesota lose/draw at LA or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Houston lose vs. Vancouver or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at New York AND Dallas draw at Salt Lake AND Houston draw vs. Vancouver or…
- St. Louis draw vs. LAFC AND Dallas lose at Salt Lake AND Houston lose vs. Vancouver or…
- Austin lose/draw at New York AND Portland lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw vs. Nashville
Elimination scenarios
Toronto will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Toronto lose at Miami AND Montréal win/draw vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta or…
- Toronto lose at Miami AND Montréal win/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Chicago win at Columbus AND Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia or…
- Toronto lose at Miami AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta AND Chicago win at Columbus AND Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia or…
- Toronto lose at Miami AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta AND Chicago win at Columbus AND Charlotte draw vs. Philadelphia AND NYCFC win vs. Orlando or…
- Toronto lose at Miami AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta AND Chicago draw at Columbus AND Charlotte win vs. Philadelphia AND NYCFC win vs. Orlando or…
- Toronto draw at Miami AND Montréal win vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. win vs. Atlanta