Matchday 3: What to watch for in this weekend's biggest games

Can the Seattle Sounders stop scoring own goals? Will the LA Galaxy score some goals of their own? Is Leo Messi ready to don his boots again?

Is the FC Dallas product ready for his first MLS start with Seattle? Their inability to score against Cruz Azul at home on Wednesday suggests his creativity is needed.

The Black & Gold exorcised a nagging demon in midweek by sweeping aside the Columbus Crew , their bogey team since Wilfried Nancy’s arrival in Ohio, 3-0 in the first leg of their CCC Round-of-16 series via a Denis Bouanga brace. That makes the fleet-footed Gabon international winger one to watch on Saturday afternoon, particularly in transition, while the Rave Green remain reliant on the hard running of striker Jordan Morris as new acquisition Jesús Ferreira finds his feet.

LAFC’s first-ever MLS match was a visit to Seattle – an upset win delivered by Diego Rossi ’s goal – and their first-ever home game was the reverse fixture a few weeks later. The meetings that truly define their history, however, have come in cup competitions. They’ve had a litany of high-stakes clashes in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, with the winner advancing to the championship match on three occasions, and last year’s tense US Open Cup semifinal in Tukwila, Washington, where an LAFC win proved prelude to another trophy hoist for Steve Cherundolo’s side.

Two perennial Western Conference contenders lock horns yet again, this time at Lumen Field, both fighting on two fronts and on short rest thanks to their Concacaf Champions Cup campaigns. And while both have hated rivals closer to home in the form of the LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers , there’s always been real heat when the Sounders and Angelinos face off.

WHEN: Sunday, 4 pm ET

Sunday, 4 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

“As for Leo, I follow what the doctors tell me. The doctors told me that he doesn't have any injuries or scars. He is fatigued after playing three games in six days. The changes in weather, there have been a lot of situations. And since we want to take care of him and we don't want to make him feel fatigued, we decided to give him rest, knowing the risks we're facing.”

Thus spoke Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano this week about Messi’s murky status, with the GOAT sitting out the Herons’ last two matches due to, well, apparently it’s not an injury, but something that could become an injury? So Miami fans and Messi stans are getting familiar with terms like fatigue, overload, load management and the nuance that swirls around them in situations like this.

Whether it’s the technical staff being secretive, coy – maybe they worry his affected areas will be targeted by opponents when he does return to the pitch? – Leo himself simply preferring privacy whenever possible or some combination of the above, it’s been a mostly theoretical debate this week. Because neither of the Herons’ opponents, Houston Dynamo and Jamaican side Cavalier FC, have been quite threatening enough to make undefeated IMCF truly look exposed with the GOAT unavailable.

Charlotte FC aim to change that on Sunday. The Crown got a huge lift from new Designated Player Wilfried Zaha in their home-opening win over Atlanta United, even with the English-Ivorian winger clearly short of full flow thanks to his wife giving birth last week in London and the trans-Atlantic travel that entailed for dad.

“He was nowhere near his best,” MLS Season Pass analyst Bradley Wright-Phillips said on this week’s edition of This is MLS. “If he can have that kind of performance on a day where I’d say he was at 50 percent, we’ve got a lot more to come from Wilfried Zaha. We didn’t see him dicing up players, running at players too much, just causing havoc down the wings.”