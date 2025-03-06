LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

I don’t think it’s fair to say the reigning MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy , have hit crisis mode entering Matchday 3. We’re just two league games into the year, and they’re battling through injuries – more than what was expected before the season – while managing a double-handful of roster changes, so growing pains were probably to be expected.

So what we’ve got is a little bit of desperation on both sides. And desperation makes for good TV when these teams meet at Dignity Health Sports Park for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

It feels a little bit of the same for St. Louis CITY SC , who came into the season with high hopes and a promising roster but have struggled to generate any sort of consistent attack through 180 minutes under new manager Olof Mellberg.

Still, it hasn’t been great. A lackluster first kick performance was followed by a gut punch of a late loss on Matchday 2. They’re already swimming upstream.

Anyway, that’s more of a long-term plan than an immediate “what’s at stake” bit. That piece is simple: Galaxy fans will absolutely start to grumble if they watch their team drop a second result of the season in Carson. The vibes could start to get objectively bad.

Know what Inter Miami ’s secret sauce is this year? It’s not Messi & Friends (ok, it’s not just Messi & Friends). It’s Yannick Bright , Benja Cremaschi and Telasco Segovia , kids they’ve developed to one extent or another, who they can plug and play to keep the floor high.

LA are the most successful team in MLS history and are supposed to be building back to dominance this season. I think everyone would have understood a little “one step back to take two steps forward” since they had to unwind so many bad deals over the past few years, and since they are only just starting to use their academy in the way they should (18-year-old academy product Ruben Ramos was something of a silver lining in the opener; I hope we see more of him). It’s difficult to keep a successful team together in MLS, and that gets exponentially more true if you’re not getting contributions from down-roster players.

The Galaxy started the year by hanging a banner celebrating their sixth MLS Cup triumph. And that’s been just about the only highlight so far.

Yet it’s been hard, for St. Louis fans in certain corners of the internet, to see what their old coach, Bradley Carnell, is doing in Philadelphia :

Any time you change managers you’re looking for the new-manager bounce, and I guess you could argue St. Louis have found it on the defensive side of the ball. Two shutouts in two games, and they’ve allowed just 1.1 expected goals. It’s legitimate improvement.

The Union attack, though two games, has been devastating. The ability of the forwards to work together – to create time and space for one another – is why. pic.twitter.com/vC11urgVJo

I don’t think there will or should be any panic. But if they start the year goalless through three games, there will be some understandable grumbling.

There has been almost none of this from St. Louis so far in 2025, and that’s especially confusing given how much instant chemistry Eduard Löwen had down the stretch last year with summer window additions Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and Simon Becher .

How do the Galaxy … “progress” from here?

Small sample size, I know, but here’s where the Galaxy stand after two games in 2025 vs. the heady days of 2024. All stats are per-90 via FBRef…

Progressive Carries

2024: 20.6

2025: 8.5

YoY: -12.1

Progressive Passes

2024: 48.2

2025: 30

YoY: -18.2

Progressive Passes Received

2024: 48

2025: 30

YoY: -18

Of course, Riqui Puig accounts for a huge chunk of the drop off – the Galaxy's No. 10 led MLS in progressive passes (15.1 per 90, three more than Carles Gil in second) and was fourth in progressive carries among players with more than 650 minutes played (think Denis Bouanga levels) in 2024 – but the problem is bigger than just the former Barça man. Mark Delgado mostly got applause for doing the dirty work and running, but he was a volume ball progressor too via the pass. Same for Gastón Brugman, in far fewer minutes.

The trickle-down effect is that the Galaxy wingers aren’t running downhill nearly as often. Gabriel Pec went from first in Progressive Carries AND Progressive Passes Received in 2024 among players with more than 1,100 minutes played to way down both leaderboards in 2025. No Joseph Paintsil, who ran onto a ton of the Galaxy’s progressive passes in space last year, means backlines only have to be concerned about imminent danger on one side of the field.

Meanwhile, Marco Reus is much more of a “I’ll sit in the pocket and wait for the ball to get to me in good spots” rather than a “drop in and drive the team up the field” type of No. 10. But who gets Reus the ball? And Pec? And Diego Fagúndez? And whoever plays up top?