Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Wild Card

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs begin Wednesday night when Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) host Orlando City (No. 9) in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match, determining who meets Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union (No. 1) in a Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 22 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois
No extra time will be played if a Wild Card match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.
The winner's Round One Best-of-3 Series starts Sunday night at Philadelphia (5:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV). They'll then return home on Nov. 1 and, if necessary, travel for a third match on Nov. 8.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 8
- Regular season: 53 points (15W-11L-8D)
Chicago have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017, returning in Gregg Berhalter's first season as head coach and director of football.
The former USMNT and Columbus Crew manager has refreshed the roster, most notably acquiring All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel. The Newcomer of the Year candidate has a team-high 30 goal contributions (15g/15a), leading the attack alongside striker Hugo Cuypers, winger Jonathan Bamba and midfielder Brian Gutiérrez.
The Fire's biggest challenge is on defense; their 60 goals against are the most of any playoff team. Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady will look to step up alongside center backs Joel Waterman, Jack Elliott and Sam Rogers.
Chicago are unbeaten in their last five games (3W-0L-2D), memorably booking their postseason ticket with a 5-3 win at Inter Miami CF last month.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9
- Regular season: 53 points (14W-9L-11D)
Orlando are making their sixth straight postseason trip, all under head coach Oscar Pareja, and will need a historic run to match last year's Eastern Conference Final appearance.
The Lions are winless in their last four games (0W-2L-2D), including a 4-2 Decision Day loss at Toronto FC that dropped them into a Wild Card match.
But Orlando boast several game-changers who could turn their fortunes around, including midfielder Martín Ojeda. The Argentine has a team-high 31 goal contributions (16g/15a), shining alongside DP winger Marco Pašalić (12g/5a).
USMNT fullback Alex Freeman has enjoyed a breakout season, going from a little-known homegrown signing to potentially the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old is a Young Player of the Year contender and was named an All-Star this past summer.