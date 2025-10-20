Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Eastern Conference Wild Card

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs begin Wednesday night when Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) host Orlando City (No. 9) in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match, determining who meets Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union (No. 1) in a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

The winner's Round One Best-of-3 Series starts Sunday night at Philadelphia (5:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ). They'll then return home on Nov. 1 and, if necessary, travel for a third match on Nov. 8.

No extra time will be played if a Wild Card match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 8

Eastern Conference No. 8 Regular season: 53 points (15W-11L-8D)

Chicago have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017, returning in Gregg Berhalter's first season as head coach and director of football.

The former USMNT and Columbus Crew manager has refreshed the roster, most notably acquiring All-Star midfielder Philip Zinckernagel. The Newcomer of the Year candidate has a team-high 30 goal contributions (15g/15a), leading the attack alongside striker Hugo Cuypers, winger Jonathan Bamba and midfielder Brian Gutiérrez.

The Fire's biggest challenge is on defense; their 60 goals against are the most of any playoff team. Homegrown goalkeeper Chris Brady will look to step up alongside center backs Joel Waterman, Jack Elliott and Sam Rogers.