Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Western Conference Wild Card

The Portland Timbers (No. 8) host Real Salt Lake (No. 9) in Wednesday night's Western Conference Wild Card match, determining who meets San Diego FC (No. 1) in a Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 22 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Providence Park | Portland, Oregon
No extra time will be played if a Wild Card match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.
The winner's Round One Best-of-3 Series starts Sunday at San Diego (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV). They'll then return home on Nov. 1 and, if necessary, travel for a third match on Nov. 9.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 8
- Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)
Portland enter the Wild Card seeking a turnaround, both this season and through a historical lens.
Head coach Phil Neville's side has won just one of 10 games since competing in Leagues Cup (1W-5L-4D), and suffered a 5-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in last year's Wild Card match.
Goals have proven hard to come by this year; their 41 tallies are the third-fewest of the 18 playoff teams. Antony (7g/7a) and David Da Costa (4g/8a) are the Timbers' most productive attackers, while Kevin Kelsy (7g/2a) and Felipe Mora (5g/4a) lead the line.
Portland's defense is improved in 2025, largely thanks to a breakout season from New Zealand international center back Finn Surman. Canadian international goalkeepers James Pantemis and Maxime Crépeau have split time.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 9
- Regular season: 41 points (12W-17L-5D)
RSL earned the West's final playoff spot on Decision Day, holding on for a 2-2 draw at St. Louis CITY SC after summer signing Victor Olatunji scored a first-half brace.
The Claret-and-Cobalt qualified via the 'most wins' tiebreaker (12), narrowly surpassing the Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes (also on 41 points).
RSL, who have made the postseason in five straight seasons under head coach Pablo Mastroeni, are led by USMNT midfielder Diego Luna. The 2026 FIFA World Cup hopeful produced a team-best 17 goal contributions (9g/7a) during the regular season.
Other key players include goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, defender DeAndre Yedlin, midfielder Braian Ojeda and winger Zavier Gozo. Recently, Gozo starred for the US at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.