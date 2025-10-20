Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream Western Conference Wild Card

The Portland Timbers (No. 8) host Real Salt Lake (No. 9) in Wednesday night's Western Conference Wild Card match, determining who meets San Diego FC (No. 1) in a Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The winner's Round One Best-of-3 Series starts Sunday at San Diego (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ). They'll then return home on Nov. 1 and, if necessary, travel for a third match on Nov. 9.

No extra time will be played if a Wild Card match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

Seed: Western Conference No. 8

Western Conference No. 8 Regular season: 44 points (11W-12L-11D)

Portland enter the Wild Card seeking a turnaround, both this season and through a historical lens.

Head coach Phil Neville's side has won just one of 10 games since competing in Leagues Cup (1W-5L-4D), and suffered a 5-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in last year's Wild Card match.

Goals have proven hard to come by this year; their 41 tallies are the third-fewest of the 18 playoff teams. Antony (7g/7a) and David Da Costa (4g/8a) are the Timbers' most productive attackers, while Kevin Kelsy (7g/2a) and Felipe Mora (5g/4a) lead the line.