LA Galaxy sign Greg Vanney to contract extension

“Greg is one of the most respected and successful coaches in MLS history, and we are excited to be continuing under his leadership,” said Kuntz. “While this season’s results haven’t reflected our standards, this was a decision made following our 2024 MLS Cup victory and we remain confident in the project we are building with Greg and we have a clear path forward to returning to an MLS champion level.

The reigning MLS Cup champions have additionally created a new role – director of quantitative analysis – for Ravi Ramineni, formerly VP of analytics and research for Seattle Sounders FC . They've also promoted former player Juninho to senior advisor to general manager Will Kuntz and named Zack Murshedi director of team administration and player care.

Vanney's Galaxy tenure

Appointed head coach ahead of the 2021 campaign, Vanney has led the Galaxy to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in two of his four seasons in charge, guiding the club to a record sixth league title last year.

However, the Galaxy are winless in 2025, going 0W-10L-3D (three points) ahead of their Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire showdown against El Tráfico rivals LAFC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).

The club's recent struggles have come amid the extended absence of playmaker Riqui Puig, who's recovering from a torn ACL. Fellow Designated Players Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil have also been sidelined with injuries, although both are expected back for Matchday 14's Rivalry Week clash at Dignity Health Sports Park.

2025 and beyond

Vanney, a former USMNT defender whose 193 regular-season appearances as a Galaxy player are tied for sixth all-time in club history, continues his long-term relationship with LA for the foreseeable future.

“I’m honored to continue this journey with a club that has meant so much to me,” said Vanney, who also won an unprecedented treble (MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Canadian Championship) as head coach of Toronto FC in 2017. “We know we haven’t started this season the way we intended, but we believe in the group, in the process, and in what we’re building.