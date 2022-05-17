Marco Etcheverry savors Hall of Fame call, MLS legacy: “We were the first, the pioneers”

As sensational and groundbreaking as the Seattle Sounders ’ recent Concacaf Champions League triumph was, Marco Etcheverry has a reminder for anyone who may have forgotten about the achievements of the outstanding late-1990s D.C. United sides he led to three MLS Cups, two Supporters' Shields, a US Open Cup and a CONCACAF Champions Cup, capped by a Copa Interamericana win over Vasco da Gama in 1998.

That honor ranks highly among the many memories “El Diablo” made during his time in MLS, where he not only anchored the league’s first dynasty but blazed a trail as one of several high-profile foreign imports who brought quality and recognition to the fledgling startup.

“We were actually the best team in all of North, Central and South America,” the Bolivian legend noted in Spanish in a Monday media availability ahead of his induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday. “I think it was not only important for D.C., for me personally and for MLS, but for soccer in the United States.”

"Everyone came with great enthusiasm"

It’s a legacy he treasures as he prepares to accept a place in the Hall many believe is long overdue.

“I am very happy that we were the first, the pioneers of this MLS project … For me to come to this league – the biggest country in the world, the most powerful country in the world, it can't be that it doesn't have professional soccer,” recalled Etcheverry, who joined United at the dawn of MLS in 1996 after stints with Albacete in Spain, Chilean powers Colo-Colo and Colombian giants América de Cali.

“So it was a dream, to collaborate, to be part of giving soccer here in the United States a boost. Everyone came with great enthusiasm, great passion to play soccer here.”

A four-time MLS Best XI selection and the league MVP in 1998, Etcheverry is also a member of the MLS All-Time Best XI named in 2005 as well as 2020’s “The 25 Greatest presented by AT&T.” The old-school No. 10 delivered both wins and style for D.C. with his vision, creativity and wicked left foot, helping the Black-and-Red draw some of the young league’s largest and most passionate crowds to RFK Stadium.