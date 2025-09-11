Major League Soccer & Walmart present Men in Blazers Live in Seattle

Fresh off Seattle Sounders FC's historic Leagues Cup 2025 title, the Emerald City will be celebrated as one of America's soccer hubs during a special live event presented by Major League Soccer and Walmart in collaboration with Men in Blazers.
The event will take place at Showbox SoDo on October 1, three days before the Sounders renew their legendary rivalry with the Portland Timbers on October 4 at Lumen Field (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass).
Doors open at 6:30 pm PT and the show begins at 7:30 pm PT.
TICKETS: Men in Blazers Live in Seattle
Hosted by Roger Bennett, the event will feature a variety of special guests to be announced at a later date.
There will also be giveaways, skills challenges and trivia, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.
The show is part of the new partnership between Walmart and MLS/Leagues Cup, which will bring fans closer to MLS's biggest rivalries and matchups.